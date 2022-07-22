ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man found shot in back of the head at Morgan Park residence

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the back of...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 6

shawty
4d ago

All of these cameras but again, No One In Custody. The only cameras the city is watching is Red light and speed limit. Lori Lightfoot & Chicago Police protect your Citizens! Citizens of Chicago, friends & family of the criminals, if you don't speak up this city won't be fit to walk down the street, who wants to live like that.

fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, dies after being shot in the head in Chicago Lawn: police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say the teenage victim was inside a Chicago Lawn home in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road when she was shot in the head. The victim was transported to Comer...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Person found dead on CTA tracks in South Loop: police

CHICAGO — A person was found dead on CTA L tracks in the South Loop, according to Chicago police. Officers responded to the 1600 block of South State Street around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and discovered an unidentified male on the tracks who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago girl last seen Monday night, police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's helping in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Giana Dziondziak was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 103rd Street on the South Side, police said. According to police, Giana purchased a Greyhound ticket at 11:42 p.m. later...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body found on CTA tracks in South Loop

CHICAGO - A person was found dead on the CTA L tracks Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police found him lying unresponsive on the tracks shared by the Green and Orange lines around 5:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of South State Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot in parking lot outside Beach Park business: officials

BEACH PARK, Ill. - Two men and a woman were shot Tuesday afternoon in an incident that the Lake County Sheriff's Office does not believe was gang-related. Around 1:15 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to shots fired in a business parking lot in the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue in Beach Park.
BEACH PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Apartment burglaries reported on the Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents in Cragin, Belmont Central and Portage Park about a series of recent apartment burglaries in the Northwest Side neighborhoods. In each incident, the burglar enters the apartment through the front or back door by breaking the glass or forcibly breaking the door, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot while driving on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Monday in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. The 25-year-old was driving northbound after midnight in the 500 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone in a silver SUV started shooting, police said. He was shot in the hand...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot by unknown gunman in Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police say the three victims were all on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street in the Chatham neighborhood when they were shot by an unknown offender. A 25-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park police investigating shooting death of Chicago resident

Oak Park police are investigating the homicide of 41-year-old Chicago resident Terrance Roebuck, who was found unresponsive in the 100 block of Lake Street Saturday night. This is the second gun-related homicide in Oak Park this summer. “Any instance where gun violence results in the senseless loss of life is...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire wounds 2 in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Two people were shot early Monday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. An 18-year-old woman was driving around 12:40 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when gunfire broke out, and she was grazed on the knee, police said. At the same time, a 17-year-old boy...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death after intervening in altercation on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was killed after intervening in an altercation on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of South Winchester. At 3:30 a.m., a male offender and a 25-year-old woman were in a verbal altercation inside a residence when a 37-year-old man attempted to intervene.
WGN News

Over 50 shot, at least 4 fatally, in violent weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — Over 50 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend. At least four were killed. Two fatal shootings occurred within minutes of each other early Sunday. Police said one man was shot and killed and two other critically wounded while changing a tire on the West Side around 3:15 a.m.. Police […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago weekend shootings leave 4 killed, 62 wounded

CHICAGO - Nearly a third of the 66 people shot in Chicago over the weekend were attacked on the West Side, in an area that has seen a decline in gun violence since last year. At least 18 people were wounded by gunfire in the 11th Police District from Friday evening through early Monday, 10 of them in just three attacks near Garfield Park, according to data kept by the Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
CHICAGO, IL

