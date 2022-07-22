Man found shot in back of the head at Morgan Park residence

CHICAGO - Nearly a third of the 66 people shot in Chicago over the weekend were attacked on the West Side, in an area that has seen a decline in gun violence since last year. At least 18 people were wounded by gunfire in the 11th Police District from Friday evening through early Monday, 10 of them in just three attacks near Garfield Park, according to data kept by the Sun-Times.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO