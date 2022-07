MILL HALL, PA – It was a festive atmosphere Monday evening as the Keystone 12 (Major Division) All-Stars held an open practice at Mill Hall Community Park. Hundreds of family members and fans turned out to salute the team and its coaches as they prepare to participate in the state Little League championships Wednesday in Bradford. The team’s first game in the eight-team field will be at 7:30 p.m., the opponent Section 1 champion DuBois. The contest will be audio streamed on therecord-online.

