Investigators: Drug Bust Leads To Child Neglect Arrests In Rogers County

By Kristen Weaver
 4 days ago
Rogers County deputies arrested four people after a drug bust turned into a child neglect case.

Investigators said two trailers in Catoosa were filthy and full of drugs, but the worst part was knowing two little girls had to live in such horrible conditions.

A Rogers County investigator said it is one of two of the worst cases he’s seen in his career at the Sheriff's office.

Sheriff Scott Walton said drugs were being used and sold in the trailers, which were also filthy, had a horrible odor and there were neglected children.

There were two girls ages six and eight living there along with several pets.

A neighbor said she never suspected anything like this was happening next to her home.

She said she did get worried about a dog that was never allowed inside and some other issues, but other than that it is a calm neighborhood that is improving.

She said those little girls would come over often and said they were kind and sweet, and hearing this news breaks her heart.

"They’re really good little girls," said neighbor Monica Hodges. "They would come over to my house 2-3 times a week to hang out. I would give them ice cream and soda. You never know how kids are being treated or anything.”

“You’ve got deplorable conditions," said Sheriff Scott Walton. "The lack of everything that's needed and the abundance of everything that is dangerous exposed to these kids. By the grace of God, they’re out of here today."

Walton said those two kids have a place to go as well as a puppy living there. He said he fully expects to see justice.

Comments / 6

Christina Mcgough
3d ago

Typical Tweeaker behavior so let's ban Abortions that will help lower the population of abused unwanted children 🙄

Reply(2)
5
