JoJo Siwa has confirmed what Candace Cameron Bure did to her 11-year-old self that made her slate Candace, 46, as one of the “rudest” celebrities she has met in a July 24 TikTok. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum explained to Page Six on July 27, referring to Candace’s admission that she turned JoJo away after she asked for a photo with her at the red-carpet premiere of Fuller House.

