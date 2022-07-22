ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, AR

Peach Festival underway in Johnson County

KHBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson County celebrates Peach Festival. Folks from...

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fort Smith announces temporary intersection closures

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith announced the closures of three intersections that will allow for street reconstruction. According to a press release, the intersections at Red Bud and Geren Road, Blackjack Drive from Geren to Crossover Street, and Lookout Drive to Geren Road. They will be completely blocked to allow for the reconstruction.
FORT SMITH, AR
KTTS

4 Kids, 2 Adults Die In NW Arkansas House Fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles (233 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. It...
KTLO

Former Baxter County man turned down for parole again

A decision on paroling a man who has done prison time on charges from Baxter, Carroll and Izard Counties has been deferred, according to a notification released last week. Charges filed against 40-year-old Jared Holland include sexual assault, intimidating a witness, aggravated assault on two occasions and possessing a firearm and illegal drugs.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
KHBS

Arkansas man remembers six family members killed in fire near Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A relative of the six family members whodied in a fire near Springdale is helping the only survivor, his 13-year-old niece. The mother and father, Juan Carlos and Marisol Corona Aguilar, died when a fire destroyed their home early Sunday morning. Mario, 9; Daniela, 7; and twins Carla and Marisol, 3, also died.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Six people dead in Washington County house fire Sunday morning

Six people were killed in a fire in the Nob Hill community Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Department. Two adults and four children died in the fire. One girl was able to escape. "We know the one juvenile that did make it out woke up to cracking and...
talkbusiness.net

AOG to move offices out of downtown Fort Smith

Fort Smith-based Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp. (AOG) is in the process of moving out of its downtown Fort Smith offices and locating in a building (former Golden Living headquarters) owned by the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE). AOG, which provides natural gas to more than 60,000 homes and businesses...
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KTLO

4 area boil orders lifted, 3 remain in effect

Four area boil orders were recently lifted by the Arkansas Department of Health, and three others remain in effect. The West Stone County Water Association’s boil order in Stone and Searcy counties is no longer in effect. Boil orders for Mountain View Waterworks, the Richwoods Water Association and Pleasant Grove were also lifted Friday.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Fire damages historic barn in Valley Springs, Ark.

VALLEY SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - An historic barn caught fire in Valley Spring on Monday. Firefighters say the fire started from an electrical short on an older tractor. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby structures. The owner says the barn dated back to the 1920s. To report a...
VALLEY SPRINGS, AR
onlyinark.com

Arkansas Genealogy: Research Your Roots

It’s human nature to wonder where we came from and who our ancestors were. Some have family stories passed down about how their ancestors came to Arkansas, and others have very little known family history. Tracking down ancestors and understanding what their lives were like can put our own lives in perspective and give continuity to the greater story we’re all living. Tackling your family’s ancestry isn’t easy, but it is rewarding. If you’re ready to use your investigative skills and dig into your roots, read on for how to start tracing your family’s Arkansas genealogy.
ARKANSAS STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Chicken wings are one of life's most beloved foods in the world. The most common idea of a chicken wing is the spicy red sauced creation that you get at a pizza parlor or at a barbecue. But there are so many other unique ways to enjoy your chicken wings. Depending on what your flavor of choice is, there are so many unique chicken wing recipes to choose from.
FOX 16 News

Arkansas teen fisherman finds stolen car with sonar

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — Every fisherman has his fish tale but a couple of teenagers in Pope County hooked something this month that may lead to catching a criminal. “Catch of the day was definitely not what I was expecting.” expressed Jackson Roumbanis. The 15-year-old is used to...
talkbusiness.net

Longtime Tyson Foods spokesman retires

Gary Mickelson (pronounced Michaelson) retired in early July as senior director of public relations at Springdale-based Tyson Foods, ending a 35-year career on the communications side of the meatpacking industry. “He communicated the story of Tyson Foods and our industry to media around the world,” Tyson President and CEO Donnie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy