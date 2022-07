It’s a great start to the week with quiet, dry conditions as you’re heading out the door. We’re coming off of a very active close to the weekend with severe storms that rolled through central Indiana. There were several reports of funnel clouds in the area, along with reports of trees and powerlines down in Putnam County. In addition, radar estimated indicate that some locations picked up more than 3″ of rainfall from Sunday’s storms. We have more heavy rain coming our way this week, which will lead to flooding concerns.

PUTNAM COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO