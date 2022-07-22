ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers put nine players on PUP list before training camp begins

By MK Burgess
 4 days ago
Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – As the countdown to training camp hits single digits, the Green Bay Packers have placed nine players on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. Unlike during the season, where a player has to sit for a mandatory amount of time before coming off of it, this is not the case during training camp. Players can come off the list at any time.

The Packers placed Christian Watson, Robert Tonyan, Elgton Jenkins, Mason Crosby, Dean Lowry, Kylin Hill, Hauati Pututau, Randy Ramsey and Patrick Taylor on this list.

The Packers have their first open to the public training camp practice on Wednesday, July 27th.

