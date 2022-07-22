ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

Robbinsdale passes one-year moratorium on sale of THC products

By Caroline Cummings
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7qDm_0gpcuAO600

Robbinsdale temporarily bans sale of food and drinks containing THC 02:08

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. --Robbinsdale this week issued a one-year moratorium on new sales of hemp-derived THC products so city leaders can study how to implement and enforce a new state law authorizing some of the intoxicating chemical in food and drinks.

The move by the Twin Cities suburb comes just weeks after the law took effect July 1 . It allows 5 mg of THC per serving and no more than 50 mg per package and mandates some testing and labeling requirements. Those doses of THC per serving are less potent than what's typically offered in states where recreational cannabis is legal.

But what the law doesn't spell out is enforcement and implementation, giving local governments a lot of control over the process, but sparking questions in cities across the state.

"We wanted to have organized health, safety, welfare, zoning and licensing protections for people," said Bill Blonigan, mayor of Robbinsdale. "Right now what could happen is we could be in the Wild West of people selling these products all over and in an unorganized, maybe not safe for children, not safe for the public type of fashion."

The League of Minnesota Cities is providing guidance to its members about the ways other state statutes empower municipalities to regulate the products in their communities. Moratoriums, licensing, and zoning are the three main regulatory frameworks that cities can use when crafting regulations, said Patricia Beety, general counsel for the organization.

"We're getting a lot of questions from cities about what can we do, what legal tools do we have to provide some local controls if a city wants to do that," Beety said.

Some potential regulations cities can consider include limiting the number of establishments, determining where retail stores are allowed, and requiring background checks and age verification, among other provisions the League of Minnesota Cities put together in its guidance.

Beety said cities didn't have a lot of time to prepare for the changes and are deciding in real-time about how they want to proceed.

St. Joseph and Marshall are also implementing temporary bans like Robbinsdale. The Golden Valley City Council recently had an initial reading of a licensing ordinance draft.

"We can be nimble, we can act quickly, but there is also a process," Beety said. "So there are going to be some questions and some confusion, I think, for awhile. But city-by-city, we're working on that local ability to control what's best for communities."

Blonigan said he was caught off guard when he heard of the law's passage, and the moratorium is a way to take the time to study what works best for his city. All of the city council had to be in agreement to approve the step.

There wasn't much attention drawn to the policy at the capitol this year.

At a recent news conference, DFL lawmakers said the low-profile nature of the legislation was deliberate, fearing putting a spotlight on it like they would other issues could endanger its passage.

"Sometimes legislation benefits from a lot of publicity, and sometimes legislation benefits from the ability to do the work more quietly," DFL Rep. Ryan Winkler, the House majority leader, said earlier this month. "But it was all done in the public eye."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Community listening sessions set ahead of Minneapolis police union negotiations

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis residents are invited to give their input on the future of the city's police department.City leaders will soon enter negotiations for a new three-year contract with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis (POFM), the union that represents the city's law enforcement members.Three community listening sessions are scheduled in August:* Wednesday, Aug. 3: 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Whittier Park Recreation Center* Monday, Aug. 15: 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Recreation Center* Monday, Aug. 22: 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Folwell Recreation CenterCity officials say the listening sessions were set up by a workgroup established by Mayor Jacob...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Noose found at Edina Community Center

EDINA, Minn. -- A staff member at the Edina Community Center found a noose hanging from the roof of one of the courtyards early Tuesday morning, according to the district superintendent."A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups," said Edina Public Schools Superintendant Dr. Stacie Stanley in a letter to families. "We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change."The noose has since been removed, Stanley said, and the incident was reported to the Edina Police Department.Stanley encouraged families to attend the city's One Town, One Family community conversation session on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
EDINA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Robbinsdale, MN
Robbinsdale, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

Pool contractor accused of taking thousands from Minnesota families has a history of not paying vendors, subcontractors

MINNEAPOLIS --- The swimming pool contractor accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from families without finishing the work owes more people money. WCCO uncovered Charles, or Charlie, Workman has a history of non-payment to subcontractors and vendors. Since we started our investigation into Workman and MN Crete Pools, we discovered a troubling history with another company in his name: MPLS Concrete Restoration.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

State working to provide job opportunities to students with disabilities

EAGAN, Minn. -- State leaders are working to make sure everyone who wants a job can find one. On Friday, Minnesota reported the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 1.8% but leaders said there's still a worker shortage in certain sectors and those with disabilities are an untapped workforce. Monday, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove toured the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority site in Eagan to see how the buses are cleaned and detailed thanks to the help of students with disabilities. The unique partnership between MVTA, the Vocation and Rehabilitation Services, Schmitty & Sons...
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1.2 million workers applied for frontline bonus checks

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for frontline worker bonus payments, which the legislature passed this spring to honor the contributions of those who couldn't work from home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply for the payments was 5 p.m. Friday. According to state officials, 1,199,512 applications were received over the last 45 days. Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Payments bill into law on April 29. The bonus checks were something lawmakers promised for months, although Republicans and Democrats butted heads over which workers should qualify and how much they should receive. The bill...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ahead of August primary, incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar feels "pretty positive"

MINNEAPOLIS -- In just over two weeks Minnesota voters will go to the polls in the Aug. 9 primary election.One of the key races is in the 5th Congressional District matchup between Rep. Ilhan Omar and Don Samuels.The 5th Congressional District covers all of Minneapolis and incudes inner ring suburbs like St. Louis Park, Golden Valley and Hopkins. It's the most Democratic district in the state, with 29% more Democrats than the national average.And that's why the primary is so important. Whoever win the DFL primary has an overwhelming chance to be elected to Congress in November. Omar is running for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Winkler
Bring Me The News

Son of Twin Cities theatre founder dies in Hennepin County Jail

The son of the founder of St. Paul's Penumbra Theatre died in Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday evening that a 41-year-old man was found "unresponsive" in his cell on Thursday afternoon, and was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts. He has since been identified...
swnewsmedia.com

New Carver County road signs criticized, to be rethought

After a year of planning, Carver County put up signs along Highway 10 in early June that acknowledged farmers with the words, “Roadway dedicated to farmers and their families. Carver County’s original caretakers.”. While the project was well-intentioned, the last line generated criticism from community members. “I was...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Legislature#The Twin Cities
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors petition court to charge teen as adult for opioid overdose death of teen girl

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Instead of relieving pain, these potent pills continue to inflict irreparable harm on Minnesota families. "Pills nowadays are being laced with this deadly fentanyl," Dana Farley, drug overdose prevention supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Health, explained to WCCO. "People have to be aware that they won't know what they're getting when they buy something on the street, from the web, or even from a friend."
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Forrest Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A North Branch man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in an east Twin Cities Metro county Monday evening. The deadly crash happened on Interstate 35 north of Hwy. 97 in Forrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says 45-year-old Sky Oneil was traveling north in the center lane when he lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch on the right side where the motorcycle flipped before coming to rest.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing Person: Matthew Tuttle, 27, last seen in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Police in Fridley are asking for the public's help in finding Matthew Tuttle, who was last seen on July 18.Officials say they do not know where Tuttle was heading when he left his apartment on foot. They say he could possible have a beard and long hair.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Fridley Police Department at 763-427-1212.
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

DOC: Rush City prison inmate, 26, found dead in his cell

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prison inmate was found dead last week inside of his cell.Officials with the Minnesota Department of Corrections says 26-year-old Derrick Deangelo Catchings was discovered "unresponsive in his cell at MCF-Rush City" on the evening of July 20. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after EMS workers arrived to try to revive him.His official cause of death is being investigated by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. DOC officials say Catchings "began serving his sentence January 3, 2013."
RUSH CITY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Does the "five second rule" matter?

MINNEAPOLIS – Apparently, five seconds is the dealbreaker for some people on whether to eat food that hits the ground.A recent survey of 2,000 people found 44% follow the "five second rule." But there's many other factors experts say are more important than time.Does the "five second rule" matter? Good Question. Our Jeff Wagner sinks his teeth into this theory.We begin this story with a quick experiment with some help from WCCO reporter Jonah Kaplan, Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer, and anchor Amelia Santaniello. All of them were handed a piece of food, like chips, with the food hitting the ground...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police Still Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery outside Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis Sunday morning. A Mother Baby Center employee was held at gunpoint outside of the Emergency Department. Police say the woman was not harmed. The suspect immediately left the scene. Children's Minnesota was just in the news last week after stray bullets from blocks away hit the campus building. No one was injured in that incident either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Grumpy's Bar & Grill Roseville closing after 14 years

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Grumpy's Bar & Grill in Roseville is closing its doors for good this Saturday after 14 years.The restaurant took to Facebook to announce its closure, saying it was "far from the ending we wanted."Owners say that a new restaurant, Mito, will be taking over the building and offered all current Grumpy's Bar & Grill employees positions.The last day Grumpy's will be open coincides with its fourth Big Kahuna Bash, which they say was unplanned "but going out on a positive note in an overall bummer situation maybe isn't the worst idea."
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy