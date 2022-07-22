More than 1,500 3M Open volunteers make the tournament possible

More than 1,500 3M Open volunteers make tournament possible 01:52

BLAINE, Minn. -- A PGA tournament would be impossible to conduct without the help of volunteers. Volunteers help marshal along the course, they track stats and scores, and help make the fan experience smooth and fun.

One of those volunteers is Rahul Rajan of St. Paul. He spent Friday morning handing out free snacks and autograph books to kids who were watching the tournament players warm up on the practice green.

This is Rajan's fourth year volunteering with the 3M Open after moving to Minnesota from India in 2016.

"Everyone is super friendly, and now I feel like a part of Minnesota," Rajan said.

It's hard to miss the 1,500 volunteers who are walking around TPC Twin Cities in purple polos. Some of the volunteers have been with this tournament for more than 30 years.

"When you're wearing this uniform, it just feels like you are in the next step and inside the ropes," Rajan said.

A purple polo gets you access no other fan has. Some walk along each hole with the players, putting in data for Shotlink. Others are hole marshals, raising their arms like goal posts, to get the crowd to quiet before a player hits.

The power a marshal has is something that Rajan finds quite spectacular.

"No matter how unruly a person is, when the marshal puts his hands up, everyone's quiet and it's amazing. It's just awesome," Rajan said.

Rajan started playing golf his first year volunteering, and credits his time at the tournament to improving his game.

"Most people who work out here or the 3M Open are great golfers, so getting small tips here and there has been amazing," Rajan said.

However, his favorite part of volunteering is seeing the next generation of golfers get excited about the sport.

Being a volunteer comes with the perks of a free uniform and two extra tickets for loved ones to come to the tournament.

You can sign up to be a volunteer at next year's tournament at the end of January.