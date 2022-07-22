ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

New Lottery Bill Enters Alabama Legislature

WHNT-TV
 4 days ago

The Mega Millions Jackpot tonight is $660 million...

whnt.com

wvtm13.com

Senator believes Poarch Creek Indians keeping lottery out of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One Alabama Senator believes the Poarch Band of Creek Indians' influence is keeping the state out of the current Mega Millions lottery sweepstakes. The Tribe counters by saying lottery-only legislation are not in the state's best interest and leaves too much gambling revenue on the table.
weisradio.com

Are Alabama Grocery Taxes adding Insult to Injury as Prices Continue to Soar?

An Alabama-based family of four that spends around $10,000 in groceries this year – will be shelling out roughly an extra thousand bucks in taxes; food prices are roughly 11% higher than they were just a year ago – across the board. Here in Alabama, where 15% of residents reportedly live in poverty, renewed efforts are underway to tackle the state’s 4% sales tax on groceries which critics say “affects low-to-moderate income households the worst”.
Wetumpka Herald

Most rural counties in Alabama

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
alreporter.com

Ivey’s office blasts ADPH message on masking

COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in Alabama, with hospitalizations creeping higher and doctors’ offices reporting noticeable increases in COVID-positive patients. In response, the Alabama Department of Public Health tweeted last week that it’s “better to be safe than sorry,” and suggested normalizing masking to cut down on spread.
thebamabuzz.com

The top 13 most rural counties in Alabama + hidden gems they have to offer

Sweet Home Alabama is home to some of the best places and people. We have it all—from cities to lakes to the Gulf, our state is buzzing with fan-fav destinations. As a largely rural state, Alabama has some gorgeous places to visit far from the busy-ness of city streets. Keep reading to find out more about the most rural counties in Alabama and what spots you should visit.
AL.com

Future of I-10 toll bridge, Bayway project hinge on ‘extremely significant’ votes Wednesday

Almost 36 months have passed since Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared the Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project as “dead.”. Why did she do that? The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization voted in August 2019 to remove the previous $2.1 billion version from its short-term plan, called the “Transportation Improvement Plan” or TIP, following outcry from residents over tolls.
AL.com

Guest Opinion: Alabama Big 10 Mayors say Aniah’s Law is key to preventing future tragedies

Representing the largest cities in Alabama, the Alabama Big 10 Mayors include Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.
AL.com

Highest paid principals, a tombstone, and a real-life ‘Chucky’: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. · The story of a mother frustrated with the lack of action by the government in the death of her son in another county, so much so that she installed a headstone on an empty plot in Huntsville’s Maple Hill Cemetery in 1980 that reads “Jerry Bibb Balisok, born Sept. 8, 1955. Murdered in Guyana Nov. 18, 1978. Buried in Oakland Cal. May 1979. DAMN THE STATE DEPT.”
WAAY-TV

Mega Millions reaches $790 million

It’s the chance of a lifetime. People across the country are playing the mega millions lottery, hoping to win $790 million. It's the nation's fourth largest jackpot. However - due to Alabama's constitution banning lottery and gambling , residents here have to travel across state lines to participate. "I...
alreporter.com

Alabama NaphCare hit with $27 million verdict for prison death

Alabama-based NaphCare was hit last week with a $27 million verdict for its role in the 2018 prison death of a 55-year-old woman at the Spokane County (Washington) jail. Cindy Lou Hill arrived at the Spokane Jail in August 2018, on heroin possession charges. On her fourth day at the jail, Hill was found shirtless and on a cell floor in pain. A NaphCare nurse examined Hill quickly and determined she was suffering from heroin withdrawals. Hill was sent to a medical cell instead of a hospital.
WSFA

State commissioner encourages more people to buy local

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Curb Market along with other farmer’s markets across Alabama hosted “Sweet Grown Alabama” on Saturday, July 23 to connect growers to their community. Rick Pate, Commissioner for the Alabama Department of Agriculture, said buying local is important because it brings more money...
alreporter.com

Alabama State Port Authority waits for results of investigation

Port of Mobile posted record containerized cargo growth. The Alabama State Port Authority is still waiting for the results of an investigation by the State Examiner of Public Accounts. Earlier this year, the Port Authority was made aware of an investigation by the State Examiner of Public Accounts into a...
WAAY-TV

2022 Back To School dates for North Alabama schools

Here’s a list of each school system in North Alabama, as well as links to each district. Make sure to watch WAAY 31 Morning News at 4:30, 5 and 6 a.m. for everything you need to be ready for these first few weeks of the new school year. Watch on TV or online here.
