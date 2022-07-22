New Lottery Bill Enters Alabama Legislature

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One Alabama Senator believes the Poarch Band of Creek Indians' influence is keeping the state out of the current Mega Millions lottery sweepstakes. The Tribe counters by saying lottery-only legislation are not in the state's best interest and leaves too much gambling revenue on the table.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY/WTOK) - A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Mississippi and 20 other states against the Biden administration looks to shoot back at new federal nutritional assistance guidance aimed at “sex discrimination.”. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined attorneys general from 21 other states in a federal lawsuit today against the Biden administration over new rules that seek to prohibit discrimination against transgender students at schools that receive federal food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May it would interpret...
An Alabama-based family of four that spends around $10,000 in groceries this year – will be shelling out roughly an extra thousand bucks in taxes; food prices are roughly 11% higher than they were just a year ago – across the board. Here in Alabama, where 15% of residents reportedly live in poverty, renewed efforts are underway to tackle the state’s 4% sales tax on groceries which critics say “affects low-to-moderate income households the worst”.
COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in Alabama, with hospitalizations creeping higher and doctors’ offices reporting noticeable increases in COVID-positive patients. In response, the Alabama Department of Public Health tweeted last week that it’s “better to be safe than sorry,” and suggested normalizing masking to cut down on spread.
Sweet Home Alabama is home to some of the best places and people. We have it all—from cities to lakes to the Gulf, our state is buzzing with fan-fav destinations. As a largely rural state, Alabama has some gorgeous places to visit far from the busy-ness of city streets. Keep reading to find out more about the most rural counties in Alabama and what spots you should visit.
Almost 36 months have passed since Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared the Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project as “dead.”. Why did she do that? The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization voted in August 2019 to remove the previous $2.1 billion version from its short-term plan, called the “Transportation Improvement Plan” or TIP, following outcry from residents over tolls.
Representing the largest cities in Alabama, the Alabama Big 10 Mayors include Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. · The story of a mother frustrated with the lack of action by the government in the death of her son in another county, so much so that she installed a headstone on an empty plot in Huntsville’s Maple Hill Cemetery in 1980 that reads “Jerry Bibb Balisok, born Sept. 8, 1955. Murdered in Guyana Nov. 18, 1978. Buried in Oakland Cal. May 1979. DAMN THE STATE DEPT.”
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mega Millions jackpot drawing tonight is $660 million, but Alabamians won’t have a shot at the prize without crossing state lines. The next legislative session brings a new four-year term for lawmakers, and a new opportunity to pass a lottery bill. “I hope so. I hope I can,” Sen. Greg […]
Alabama-based NaphCare was hit last week with a $27 million verdict for its role in the 2018 prison death of a 55-year-old woman at the Spokane County (Washington) jail. Cindy Lou Hill arrived at the Spokane Jail in August 2018, on heroin possession charges. On her fourth day at the jail, Hill was found shirtless and on a cell floor in pain. A NaphCare nurse examined Hill quickly and determined she was suffering from heroin withdrawals. Hill was sent to a medical cell instead of a hospital.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Curb Market along with other farmer’s markets across Alabama hosted “Sweet Grown Alabama” on Saturday, July 23 to connect growers to their community. Rick Pate, Commissioner for the Alabama Department of Agriculture, said buying local is important because it brings more money...
Gov. Kay Ivey is asking the Alabama Department of Labor for solutions after AL.com reported Thursday that the state is requiring Alabamians to repay thousands of dollars in pandemic unemployment and is often years behind in hearing their appeals. “We have asked (Labor) Secretary (Fitzgerald) Washington to provide us with...
Port of Mobile posted record containerized cargo growth. The Alabama State Port Authority is still waiting for the results of an investigation by the State Examiner of Public Accounts. Earlier this year, the Port Authority was made aware of an investigation by the State Examiner of Public Accounts into a...
Here’s a list of each school system in North Alabama, as well as links to each district. Make sure to watch WAAY 31 Morning News at 4:30, 5 and 6 a.m. for everything you need to be ready for these first few weeks of the new school year. Watch on TV or online here.
Kimberly Butler of Lauderdale County, whose election contest in a north Alabama House of Representatives race was rejected by the state Republican Party two weeks ago, has launched a write-in campaign for the seat. Butler maintains that she missed a chance to win the seat because of voters being assigned...
