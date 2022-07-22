ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monkeypox Vaccine Makes its Way to Huntsville

WHNT-TV
 4 days ago

One week after the first case of monkeypox...

whnt.com

WHNT-TV

July 2022 Currently Tied For 3rd-Hottest Month On Record For Huntsville

Temperatures have been well-above average in the month of July across the Tennessee Valley, and that includes Huntsville. In fact, the city has seen 49 days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees. The hottest it’s been so far has been 100 degrees back on July 5. The average number of 90-degree days is 62 for the city.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Teachers' First Day Back to School

Huntsville City Schools teachers stepped back into their classrooms today -- just one week before the school year starts. Lots of preparation and training will happen between now and the first day of school.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Jackson County Man Fighting for Life

The family of a Jackson County man continues to fight to give their loved one more time to live, as he remains on life support in a Utah hospital. Casey Durham's family says he remains in a coma more than a month after his family says he was run over by a car.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

State Addresses Low Reading Scores

Based on this year's standardized test scores, more than one-fifth of Alabama third-graders are not reading at a proficient level. During the pandemic, the Alabama Department of Education expected to face some problems with students' reading scores.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Black bear spotted within Fort Payne city limits

Amanda Fortner Mitchell, a woman living in the Lookout Mountain area of Fort Payne, said the bear showed up while she was doing yard work and taking grass clippings over to her garbage can. She said her cat was making strange noises, which alerted her to the bear’s presence.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WHNT-TV

R.A. Hubbard to Host Silent Auction

After shutting down R.A. Hubbard High School, the Lawrence County school district is trying to get rid of thousands of items. News 19 has how the school system plans to do that and make some money in the process.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

