Monkeypox Vaccine Makes its Way to Huntsville

Temperatures have been well-above average in the month of July across the Tennessee Valley, and that includes Huntsville. In fact, the city has seen 49 days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees. The hottest it’s been so far has been 100 degrees back on July 5. The average number of 90-degree days is 62 for the city.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville nonprofit with a vision to have a community free of employment and social barriers for people with disabilities is spreading the word about job opportunities that are currently available. Phoenix has a mission to assist people, primarily those with disabilities, to improve the quality of their lives.
Huntsville City Schools teachers stepped back into their classrooms today -- just one week before the school year starts. Lots of preparation and training will happen between now and the first day of school.
The family of a Jackson County man continues to fight to give their loved one more time to live, as he remains on life support in a Utah hospital. Casey Durham's family says he remains in a coma more than a month after his family says he was run over by a car.
Based on this year's standardized test scores, more than one-fifth of Alabama third-graders are not reading at a proficient level. During the pandemic, the Alabama Department of Education expected to face some problems with students' reading scores.
Amanda Fortner Mitchell, a woman living in the Lookout Mountain area of Fort Payne, said the bear showed up while she was doing yard work and taking grass clippings over to her garbage can. She said her cat was making strange noises, which alerted her to the bear’s presence.
After shutting down R.A. Hubbard High School, the Lawrence County school district is trying to get rid of thousands of items. News 19 has how the school system plans to do that and make some money in the process.
