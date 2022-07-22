Bruce Willis Dances With Daughter In Adorable Instagram Video

Source: mega

Future TikTok stars? Bruce Willis busted out some new moves alongside his 10-year-old daughter Mabel Ray.

The Die Hard actor's second wife, Emma Heming Willis, took to Instagram to share the sweet, father and daughter moment with friends and fans on Friday, July 22.

Sporting a royal blue t-shirt and a pair of gray shorts, Willis proved he's still got the moves while attempting to mimic his daughter's dance steps, resulting a hilarious combination of swaying and hip movements leaving his daughter in a fit of laughter.

The actor also shares 8-year-old Evelyn with Emma, as well as adult daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

"Thank you for sharing videos of Bruce ❤️," one user replied in the comments. "I am sure all the fans throughout the globe love to see him smile and have fun"

A second wrote, "love love love...Bruce you look fabulous! Beautiful family," with a third adding, "Love seeing Mr Willis smiling and happy."

As OK! previously reported, Willis has been battling health woes after being diagnosed with aphasia — a cognitive disorder that effects memory and communication abilities.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the actor's family wrote on social media on Wednesday, March 30.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the statement continued. "As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that."

The action star's family has rallied around him ever since his diagnosis, including his ex-wife.

"Right from the get-go, Demi dropped everything to help. She’s been his rock," a source spilled following Willis' diagnosis, adding that Moore also has a great relationship with his current wife and their young daughters. "Emma couldn’t be more grateful for the way she’s stuck by Bruce’s side."