ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A racial slur was broadcast on The Weather Channel

By Marcus McIntosh
KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Who did it?" is the question many may be asking after a racial slur was broadcast on The Weather Channel Thursday evening. It was posted on The Weather Channels Local on the 8s. The post reads in...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 11

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

DMPD: Woman stabbed at convenience store early Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police said a suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a convenience store Tuesday morning. It happened at the QuikTrip in the 3900 block of SE 14th Street at about 6:15 a.m. Police said some sort of argument preceded the stabbing and...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair looks to break world record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is looking to break a world cornhole record. Whether it’s called bags or cornhole, the popular game is normally played in backyards and at football tailgates. The fair is holding a tournament on Saturday, Aug. 20, and if they get...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Slur#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Kcci#The Allen Media Group
KCCI.com

Iowa woman recounts horrific moment man killed 3 family members at campground

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is recounting the terror at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Felicia Coe was camping at the park last week with her boyfriend and his 16- and 11-year-old sons. She says Friday was supposed to be a beautiful day exploring caves and nature before it took a turn for the worst.
ourquadcities.com

Monday was 86th anniversary of Iowa’s hottest day ever

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it’s hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

TSA holding job fair in West Des Moines Tuesday

DES MOINES – As the demand for air travel increases past pre-pandemic levels, more TSA agents are needed to help keep travelers safe and security lines moving. The Transportation Security Administration is holding a job fair in the metro Tuesday to find new employees. On top of hosting job fairs, the TSA is offering hiring […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines’ newest brewery opens Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The newest microbrewery and taproom will open in Des Moines Wednesday. Big Grove Brewery said it will open Wednesday. The taproom will open for the general public at 3 p.m. at 555 17th St. “The 10-barrel brewery and expansive taproom and patio are located on...
KIMT

Iowans asked to watch out for the spotted lanternfly

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to look for a pest that could seriously impact the state’s ag industry. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the spotted lanternfly has been spotted in Dallas County. Experts says the colorful but invasive and destructive insect is native to China, India, and Vietnam, and was accidentally introduced into Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since been confirmed in eleven states and often spreads by the movement of infested material or items containing spotted lanternfly egg masses.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two charged in robbery of Iowa woman’s big casino win

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Two people have now been charged in the robbery of an Iowa woman who won over $10,000 at Prairie Meadows Casino Tuesday. The Des Moines Police Department have arrested and charged a second suspect for allegedly robbing the 71-year-old woman. Jared Fernand Shoning, 29, was charged with First Degree Robbery, First Degree Theft, and Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony on Friday.
KCCI.com

Des Moines' Dream Team participates in RAGBRAI ride to Emmetsburg

EMMETSBURG, Iowa — Tuesday marked Day 3 of RAGBRAI, with riders making their way from Pocahontas to Emmetsburg. Riders tell KCCI they love taking in the scenery and making new friends. Tuesday was also Dream Team Day on the ride. Dream Team Des Moines is honoring 25 years of...
EMMETSBURG, IA
KCCI.com

Hot air balloon makes 'tight' landing in Des Moines neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hot air balloons filled the skies over Des Moines Monday morning ahead of theNational Balloon Classic in Indianola this weekend. However, the planned flights did not go without a hitch. One balloon pilot made a landing in a backyard. The balloon landed in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Child falls from third story apartment in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — An eight-year-old child suffered serious facial injuries after falling to the ground from a third floor apartment in Des Moines on Monday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. McKinley Avenue. Police say the boy fell to...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two 90s Bands are Playing a Free Show at Adventureland

The summer season is going out with a bang at Adventureland! Two 90s acts will be visiting the Altoona amusement park this September to play a concert. On Saturday, September 17th, the bands Everclear and Fastball will be playing a concert at Adventureland. The concert is free for parkgoers with the purchase of park admission for the day.
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Cool and comfortable Tuesday evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A cold front will bring a few isolated to scattered storms this evening, mainly to NW Iowa. Some of those showers could hold together, but any rain that does linger will be done with by early Wednesday morning. Tomorrow turns sunnier with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Another weak disturbance could bring in a few isolated showers/storms overnight Wednesday, but this isn’t looking to be widespread. Thursday and Friday might be the best days of the week with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. The weekend turns hotter, and next week could be a scorcher.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy