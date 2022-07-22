A racial slur was broadcast on The Weather Channel

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to look for a pest that could seriously impact the state’s ag industry. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the spotted lanternfly has been spotted in Dallas County. Experts says the colorful but invasive and destructive insect is native to China, India, and Vietnam, and was accidentally introduced into Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since been confirmed in eleven states and often spreads by the movement of infested material or items containing spotted lanternfly egg masses.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO