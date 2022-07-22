A racial slur was broadcast on The Weather Channel

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A cold front will bring a few isolated to scattered storms this evening, mainly to NW Iowa. Some of those showers could hold together, but any rain that does linger will be done with by early Wednesday morning. Tomorrow turns sunnier with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Another weak disturbance could bring in a few isolated showers/storms overnight Wednesday, but this isn’t looking to be widespread. Thursday and Friday might be the best days of the week with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. The weekend turns hotter, and next week could be a scorcher.
