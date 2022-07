Comedian Chris Rock is apparently ready to joke about the slap that actor Will Smith laid on him at the Oscars earlier this year. “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock said during a set at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday for his “Only Headliners Allowed” tour with Kevin Hart, ET reported. The comment was reportedly made during a segment on cancel culture.

