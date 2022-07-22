ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: OK mom arrested after children found alone with massive amount of marijuana

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma mother is facing felony charges after her children were found wandering at a northwest Oklahoma City hotel.

“Given that people know better than to behave this way around children,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “You simply should behave this way in the first place.”

On Wednesday morning, Nika Calderon’s 7-year-old and 2-year-old children wandered at the Executive Inn.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

When officers arrived, they found the two kids in the room alone.

Knight stated an overwhelming smell of marijuana was coming outside the room, leading police to a large amount of weed and weight scales.

“This was a setup to not only use drugs but to package and sell drugs,” said Knight. “Children were alone with the [marijuana.] There was a large supply of marijuana in the room.”

Authorities confiscated 719.6 grams of weed. That’s about $11,000 street value worth of pot, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“The children seemed to understand what it was and where it was,” said Knight.

At some point, Calderon pulled up to the hotel. Police believe she was gone for more than an hour.

According to Knight, she told police she left the kids because she had to take her boyfriend home.

“She was questioned at the time, taken into custody, and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center,” said Knight.

The children are safe and were placed with a family member. Thankfully, they did not get into the drugs and were unharmed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Dustin Talented
4d ago

ohhhhh boy are they smoking it probably not momma needed to find ways to pay bills on her own

