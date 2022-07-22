ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘Reporting of the results is not necessary’: OSDH not recording at-home positive tests

By Kaylee Olivas/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Oklahoma again as the state’s latest weekly average of positive tests are 9,561 , but that total doesn’t include at-home testing.

Samina Cypert told KFOR she recently tested positive for COVID after taking part in a Fourth of July parade.

“I was really weak. You know, I kept trying to fill up on electrolytes. I tried to just rest it off at home, you know, because I thought it was heat exhaustion,” said Cypert.

Cypert said she normally experiences heat exhaustion every year, but this time was different because she wasn’t getting any better and her eyes felt like they were going to pop out of her head.

“My eyes have never hurt like that, and so when I Googled what makes your eyeballs hurt, it’s like Google said it was a common symptom of COVID,” added Cypert.

Cypert said she had one at-home kit for COVID left, so she immediately used it after reading what she found on the web.

“It was positive,” she said.

“From there, I contacted my doctor. I made an appointment for that following Monday because I took the test on a Saturday at home, and so on Monday my doctor got me and took another COVID test. It was positive and they reported it to the state,” stated Cypert.

Cypert’s “official” positive test now adds to the daily average of 1,365.9 positive cases in Oklahoma, but Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Public Information Officer, Erica Rankin told KFOR that official number doesn’t include at-home testing.

News 4 called the OSDH COVID-19 Call Center to find out where one can report their at-home test that came back positive.

The representative on the other line first said she didn’t know and transferred the call to someone else.

The next representative then told KFOR, “You just call it in, but they’re probably going to, as far as a positive test, a home test kit, he’ll probably want you to get tested again even though you did test positive. You’ll have to get one from a doctor or someplace that is certified to do it. You’ll have to go there to get one.”

The representative went on to say the state health department could document the call, but to have the positive case “registered,” it would need to be conducted through a physician.

“If someone does seek out a clinical test performed through a medical provider, that would be reported to OSDH through the provider that performed the test,” said Rankin.

In a statement sent to News 4 from the Oklahoma State Department of Health says,

“As far as reporting at-home tests, at this time, our reports do not include any home testing results, either those incidentally reported to us or to CDC. Reporting of the results is not necessary due to the test accuracy itself, but because we cannot verify who the test was conducted on nor how the specimen was collected.”

Erica Rankin, Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma State Department of Health

Rankin said if someone does test positive on an at-home test, it’s recommended they follow current quarantine and isolation guidance . If a person chooses to do so, they can also seek out a confirmatory PCR test.

OSDH also claims to not have had people call the state about their at-home test results.

“Home tests are not reported to us,” Rankin said. “If an individual was to call in their positive result, we would advise them follow recommended quarantine and isolation guidance.”

OSDH recommends testing if you feel sick, that can be with an at-home test, a rapid point of care test or a PCR test.

If an at-home test is positive, an individual “should take the test result seriously and follow isolation and quarantine guidance. As always, the PCR test is the gold standard. When conducting home tests, it is important to make sure the test is administered correctly and all directions are properly followed.”

The call center representative also said if you choose not to get a second test through a physician, “You can either just isolate or quarantine three to five days if you’re having symptoms.”

