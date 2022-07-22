ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Oklahoma woman’s funeral with car giveaway has unexpected turnout

By Taylor Mitchell/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wHCX_0gpcs3Mg00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The funeral for the woman in Oklahoma who was raffling her car off to one lucky person who attended her funeral took place this morning, with a turnout the family did not expect.

Diane Lynn Sweeny’s last wish was to give her 2016 Volkswagen Beetle to someone who attended her funeral. It didn’t matter if you knew her or not, everyone was invited.

Oklahoma woman’s last wish to raffle her car off to one lucky person who attends her funeral

So, several people who didn’t even know Diane showed up today, making this a special moment for the family.

“This is not a somber event; this is a celebration. This is how Diane would have intended it. You all are part of making her dream and wish come true. So is mine, God Bless you all,” said Ricky Ingram, nephew of late Diane Sweeney.

Ingram says it was very important that this event was not reflected in somber light, but rather a celebration of her life.

“That gave me peace to know that I was fulfilling Diane’s wishes and intent… Past family funerals, it was very limited. I thank everybody who got who is spreading her word through this great state,” said Ingram.

Battle brewing over funding for early childhood education

The seats were full this morning with friends, family and people the family didn’t recognize.

Ingram says there were several people he did not know who showed up this morning, which is exactly how Diane would have wanted it.

“Diane’s words in life and purpose was at the forefront of it. It was represented in the turn out today. I couldn’t be more excited, but this day is about her, and I know she would be thrilled,” said Ingram.

The goal was to spread the Gospel, hope and positive messages to people who maybe needed to hear that today.

“I just think her mission in life to the help of others will reach somebody in need of that message of hope and positivity,” said Ingram.

Oklahoma ranchers facing tough times as temps rise

Resthaven Funeral Home got all employees on deck to support the family and ultimately honor Diane’s final wish.

“People came and they heard the news and wanted to help honor her life. I think at some point it became not as much about the car and just a story that touched their hearts and they really wanted to come and honor her life. And I know it means the world to the family,” said Shelby Wallis, funeral director at Resthaven Funeral Home, Cemetery & Cremation.

Should anything come in the way when the estate settles, Ricky Ingram will personally buy a like item, make, year and model to see Diane’s wish through all the way.

Resthaven Funeral Home will update Diane Sweeney’s tribute page online once the winner is announced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 34

Follower Of Christ
4d ago

What an amazing way to share the Gospel as her last will and testament! May she rest in the loving arm's of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!

Reply
26
Oatis Firefly
4d ago

they put it on the news how was it a surprise turn out ? I expected a hundred people to show up after that

Reply
8
Christian McCudden
4d ago

Gonna put up a mint condition 03 Hummer up for my funeral. Gasoline not included

Reply(6)
7
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Oklahoma#Funeral Director#Cremation
okcfox.com

Next up for PlatePay: The Chickasaw Turnpike in south central Oklahoma

SULPHUR, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's transition to cashless tolling is moving along as planned. The OTA approved $10.5 million to be used to purchase the hardware needed to assist the transition at its meeting on Tuesday. Converting Oklahoma's turnpikes to cashless tolling was first proposed after...
SULPHUR, OK
KOCO

Family in Midwest City searches for peacocks for days

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A family in Midwest City has been searching for their peacocks for days. The search ended up bringing neighbors together. After days on the loose, the two jail-birds are back in custody, and their owner said it took a neighborhood effort to track them down.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KFOR

OKC Zoo welcomes 2 female elk to Oklahoma Trails family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden recently added two female elk to its Oklahoma Trails family. Truffles and Aspen are the newest additions to the Oklahoma Trails habitat. Although the pair look quite similar to one another, OKC Zoo officials say there is a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Tree on fire sparks flame at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A tree on fire sparked flames at an Oklahoma City home. Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, a fire started at a home near Southwest 19th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. KOCO 5 was told everyone got out of the home and is safe. The building suffered significant...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
readfrontier.org

A poor wheat harvest as Oklahoma faces a hotter, drier future

Michael Peters is crouched in the red Okarche dirt in what should have been an abounding, chest-high field of hay. But the field is patchy, and what remains fails to even reach his knee. High temperatures and a lack of rain this year have stunted Peters’ hay crop. What sprouted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma patients increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Some Oklahoma patients are increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives. Following a slew of abortion bans in Oklahoma and across the country, doctors said patients are increasingly concerned about access to contraceptives. With abortion outlawed and temporary contraceptives not 100% effective, the state medical association said some women are looking for options that will better prevent pregnancies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Families from Ukraine Relocate to Oklahoma

Two families from the Ukraine were warmly greeted at the Tulsa Airport as they arrived to begin a new life in Oklahoma. A church that has asked to remain anonymous sponsored the two families so they could escape the devestation of their homeland. To protect them, the families names and photos are also being withheld.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma City to become home to professional softball team

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City will become the new home of a professional softball team. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Spark has been named the newest franchise in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. “Oklahoma City is a wonderful community-driven environment that will foster these young ladies in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

UPDATE: Missing Oklahoma teen found safe

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are searching for a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen for several days. Officials say 17-year-old Justice Francis was last seen on Thursday, July 21 around 7 p.m. near E. Rock Creek and S. Peebly Rd. in Norman. Investigators say she...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD arrests teenager in connection to July 3rd homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A teenager was arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old who was shot to death on July 3. The Oklahoma City Police Department's (OKCPD) Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) and the United States Marshal Service arrested 17-year-old Daenin Huffman on a felony warrant for first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Jaylen Colbert.
KFOR

KFOR

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy