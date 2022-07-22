ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, OK

FEMA, SBA Now In Seminole To Provide Support Following Tornado

By Augusta McDonnell
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUBqx_0gpcruen00

Residents of counties that were damaged in the May 2 through 8 severe weather in Oklahoma can now apply for both FEMA and Small Business Association relief at a newly opened center in Seminole County.

It has been almost three months since an EF2 tornado smashed through the town of Seminole and the surrounding areas.

Severe weather and flooding during the first week of May led to a federal disaster designation for Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa Counties.

Survivors can now go to Seminole State College for in-person help with applications for FEMA grants and US Small Business Association loans.

“We offer low interest government loans, for businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters, nonprofits of all sizes, including places of worship,” said US SBA information officer Barbara Nitis.

The joint federal-state Disaster Recovery Center is open at the college Haney Center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“We cover deductibles. There are no closing costs on these loans, up to thirty years,” she said.

Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews will also be assisting residents from the seven affected counties during these dates.

Crews will go door to door with information.

The deadline to apply for assistance is August 22.

“I suggest everybody see their options,” said Nitis.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Cherokee, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Adair, OK
County
Seminole County, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
City
Seminole, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Management#Seminole State College#Us Sba#Disaster Recovery Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Third Suspect Charged After Sequoyah Co. Man Found Shot In Garvin County

A third person is charged in connection with the death of Phillip Clifton, of Roland, whose body was found near along the Washita River in Garvin County. In April, Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Homer Trout and Randall McClendon, both from the Oklahoma City metro area. Trout has been charged with second-degree murder and McClendon is accused of accessory to murder.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy