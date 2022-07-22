FEMA, SBA Now In Seminole To Provide Support Following Tornado

Residents of counties that were damaged in the May 2 through 8 severe weather in Oklahoma can now apply for both FEMA and Small Business Association relief at a newly opened center in Seminole County.

It has been almost three months since an EF2 tornado smashed through the town of Seminole and the surrounding areas.

Severe weather and flooding during the first week of May led to a federal disaster designation for Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa Counties.

Survivors can now go to Seminole State College for in-person help with applications for FEMA grants and US Small Business Association loans.

“We offer low interest government loans, for businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters, nonprofits of all sizes, including places of worship,” said US SBA information officer Barbara Nitis.

The joint federal-state Disaster Recovery Center is open at the college Haney Center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“We cover deductibles. There are no closing costs on these loans, up to thirty years,” she said.

Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews will also be assisting residents from the seven affected counties during these dates.

Crews will go door to door with information.

The deadline to apply for assistance is August 22.

“I suggest everybody see their options,” said Nitis.