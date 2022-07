A man died in a shootout late Wednesday night after Fort Myers police say he fired a rifle at them from an apartment off Ortiz Avenue. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to the Vistas at Eastwood around 11:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots being fired from an apartment. Upon arrival, officers say they were immediately met with gunfire from a man armed with a rifle.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO