Alex Morono is hoping to put on a fan-friendly fight when he competes in his home state of Texas on Saturday at UFC 277. Morono is set to fight for the first time in 2022 as he will take on Matthew Semelsberger. Although it is a later start than what the Fortis MMA product is used to, Morono says this is the perfect time to return after a very active 2020 and 2021 that saw him have six fights.

UFC ・ 5 HOURS AGO