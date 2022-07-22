ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Gas prices down this month in Midland and Odessa

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Triple A, gas prices are 47...

ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman arrested following custody exchange

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she attacked her ex-husband during a custody exchange. Laura Holguin Mendoza, 36, has been charged with family violence. According to an affidavit, on July 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 1100 block...
ODESSA, TX
Body found on West Odessa oil field site identified

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body that was found in West Odessa on June 22nd. Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that the body was identified as 40-year-old Michael Heath McBride. Mcbride’s body was found last month off of highway 302 and 181...
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested in connection with Yeti cooler theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week in connection with a grab-n-dash at a beloved local business. Brandon Ramirez, 28, has been charged with theft. On July 21, HTeaO employees told officers with the Odessa Police Department that a man and woman were caught on camera entering the store. The pair […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged in deadly 191 crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with a deadly crash that happened earlier this month. 79-year-old Don Allison Bassett has been charged with Manslaughter.  On July 7, Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 12800 block E Hwy 191. At the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man breaks into apartment, badly injures man inside, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after investigators said he broke into an apartment and seriously injured a man sleeping inside. Albert Anthony Llanez, 25, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. The incident happened in late June, according to an affidavit. Early in the morning on June […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man sentenced in 2020 Pleasant Farms murder

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Michael Brian Thomas Hosch has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a murder that happened in 2020. Hosch pled guilty Wednesday. On April 1, 2020, investigators responded to the 6000 block of W Lemon Street in Pleasant Farms where they found Logan Ray Hatfield dead inside a […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Another man sentenced in death of Robert Duncan

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 20-year-old Midland man was sentenced to 22 years in prison by a Midland County jury late Thursday morning on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. Rogelio Ivan Cadena was originally charged with first-degree Murder but was later found guilty by a jury of Aggravated Robbery.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with harassment after calling ex 140 times

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he harassed his ex-girlfriend in early July. Earnest James Jackson, 55, has been charged with Harassment- Repeated Electronic Communication.  According to an affidavit, on July 7, Jackson’s former girlfriend of two months called police to complain about the repeated calls. A […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman breaks into ex’s home, attacks two people, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last week after police said she broke into her ex-girlfriend’s home and attacked her. Nicole Garcia, 30, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony and Assault. According to an affidavit, on July 15, a deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
ABC Big 2 News

Mom charged after newborn baby shows signs of withdrawal

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she abused drugs while pregnant and caused harm to her newborn. Aubree Nelson, 20, has been charged with endangering a child. According to an affidavit, on July 17, Medical Center Hospital staff called the Odessa Police Department after a baby was born addicted […]
ODESSA, TX

