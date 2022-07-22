Gas prices down this month in Midland and Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she attacked her ex-husband during a custody exchange. Laura Holguin Mendoza, 36, has been charged with family violence. According to an affidavit, on July 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 1100 block...
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body that was found in West Odessa on June 22nd. Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that the body was identified as 40-year-old Michael Heath McBride. Mcbride’s body was found last month off of highway 302 and 181...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week in connection with a grab-n-dash at a beloved local business. Brandon Ramirez, 28, has been charged with theft. On July 21, HTeaO employees told officers with the Odessa Police Department that a man and woman were caught on camera entering the store. The pair […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police responded to a disturbance between him and his ex. Daniel Vela, 28, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence. He was also arrested on a warrant out of Ector County on a charge of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According […]
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash in the 3100 block of E University. All westbound lanes are closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is all the information we currently have on the wreck. We will update this story as more...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with a deadly crash that happened earlier this month. 79-year-old Don Allison Bassett has been charged with Manslaughter. On July 7, Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 12800 block E Hwy 191. At the […]
ECSO said a third charge is expected soon ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after two victims came forward with similar claims of kidnapping. Javier Martinez Arias, 37, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Kidnapping and one count of Aggravated Kidnapping Causing Injury. According to court documents, on April 26, […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after investigators said he broke into an apartment and seriously injured a man sleeping inside. Albert Anthony Llanez, 25, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. The incident happened in late June, according to an affidavit. Early in the morning on June […]
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Michael Brian Thomas Hosch has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a murder that happened in 2020. Hosch pled guilty Wednesday. On April 1, 2020, investigators responded to the 6000 block of W Lemon Street in Pleasant Farms where they found Logan Ray Hatfield dead inside a […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 20-year-old Midland man was sentenced to 22 years in prison by a Midland County jury late Thursday morning on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. Rogelio Ivan Cadena was originally charged with first-degree Murder but was later found guilty by a jury of Aggravated Robbery.
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A pair of thieves, caught on camera, are wanted by Odessa police for stealing items from HTeaO on 6951 Eastridge Rd. Surveillance video shows a man and a woman walk into HTeaO around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. After entering the store, the pair quickly turns left where a display of coolers […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he harassed his ex-girlfriend in early July. Earnest James Jackson, 55, has been charged with Harassment- Repeated Electronic Communication. According to an affidavit, on July 7, Jackson’s former girlfriend of two months called police to complain about the repeated calls. A […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last week after police said she broke into her ex-girlfriend’s home and attacked her. Nicole Garcia, 30, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony and Assault. According to an affidavit, on July 15, a deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she abused drugs while pregnant and caused harm to her newborn. Aubree Nelson, 20, has been charged with endangering a child. According to an affidavit, on July 17, Medical Center Hospital staff called the Odessa Police Department after a baby was born addicted […]
