Chelmsford girl finally home after leg amputation due to rare blood condition

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

CHELMSFORD -- After seven months of rehab at Franciscan Children's Hospital, 12-year-old Alexis Scott is finally headed home. The Chelmsford native had to have her right leg amputated after she was diagnosed with a rare and serious blood condition known as aplastic anemia.

Alexis was in high spirits as she left Franciscan's on Friday. She hopes one day she can inspire and motivate others with her story.

"My message to other kids is that if you're going through something that I went through don't be afraid just brush it off like it's nothing but don't keep your feelings hidden inside," said Alexis.

"I can't believe how strong she is and what she's been through. She very rarely had days where she would be crying and saying why me. Hardly ever got those. She's been positive and a go-getter," her mother said.

Alexis said she hopes to be a motivational speaker when she grows up so she can help children face unexpected challenges.

