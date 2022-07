Over the weekend, some areas over the southern part of the state were soaked with 2-4″ of rain. Some areas were under severe thunderstorm warnings and even a few tornado warnings as well. Large trees and flooding were reported down as well. Runoff continues from the weekend rain and there is more rain in the forecast. A Flood Watch has been issued for a few of our southwestern counties tonight through Tuesday afternoon. An additional 1-2″ is possible in the heavier pockets of rainfall that are expected through Tuesday.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO