Cocke County School System to host Virtual Job Fair

COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County School System is seeking to fill several vacant positions. These include both certified teachers for specific grade levels and subject areas, as well as tutors to provide small group instruction.

The School System will be hosting a virtual job fair on Monday afternoon, July 25, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to showcase these teaching and tutoring jobs. Anyone interested in learning more about these jobs can join the virtual fair through the following link:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/99521856539?pwd=U1VTQU5zYm1wRFh3aG5CaC9lR2pqQT09

Meeting ID: 995 2185 6539

Passcode: up8U7i

Currently the Tennessee Department of Education is allowing the school district to hire teachers on a permit. This allows anyone holding a Bachelor’s degree or higher to teach in the classroom. Pay is based on education attainment and experience.

Available teacher openings are posted on the school system website and new ones will be discussed during the virtual job fair. Currently, there are at least ten open positions.

The school system is also recruiting Project On Track Tutors for students in grades K-8 at all nine elementary schools. Both part-time and full-time positions are available. School principals will set the schedule based on student needs.

The goal of the Project On Track Tutoring program is to ensure students in the district are provided with standards based support to fill in skills gaps due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key components of the tutoring program include small group size of no more than 6 students for elementary grades K-5 and 8 students for grades 6th-8th; training in the programs that will be required to be used will be provided, as well as health and safety training; part-time positions of up to 25 hours per week are available.

Anyone from high school graduates to certified teachers can work in the Project On Track program. Tutor pay will range from $15 to $30/hour based on part-time/full-time employment and education background.

Additional information about the virtual job fair can be found at the school system website: www.cockecountyschools.org