Champaign, IL

Rapid Response Training for first responders

WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 130 on and off-duty first responders attended the rapid response and rescue task force training.

“In roughly sixty minutes, we are providing classroom training, a briefing, two tactical scenarios, and a debrief to every first responder on site,” said Champaign’s Officer Sean Ater.

Organizers say this was years in the making.

They spent a lot of time making sure this training was thorough.

While they say it’s crucial for first responders to know what to do in an emergency, they say they will always need the public’s help.

Ater continued, “Again, it’s that old saying, ‘see something, say something.’ I know it sounds cliche, but it’s as simple as that. I know we’re in a time right now, where we are hypersensitive and hyper aware. I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

The motto for the training was “come in as you are.”

It was supposed to replicate the unexpected nature of these scenarios.

“All you have to do is look back at these incidents in the news and watch who shows up. Officers and first responders in shorts, somebody in a polo shirt, somebody in full armor, somebody in a uniform. That’s exactly how these are going to happen,” he said.

Organizers are hopeful the tactics learned here will be shared with departments across Champaign County in order to keep the community safe.

This isn’t the only training in the area.

Next week, U of I police will have exercises at Uni high in Urbana.

They will practice responding to active shooters and other similar threats.

