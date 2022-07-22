ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother says she made the unthinkable choice to turn her own son in after discovering notebook with plans for a school shooting: “It was about a whole school, hundreds of people, hundreds of kids, children”

By Erica Knowles
 4 days ago
As the debate continues on whether more or less gun control is needed, there is also a debate about how much responsibility we have to report people we suspect of committing mass murder, especially if that person is your child. This mom called the authorities on her teenage son after she...

TSmith
4d ago

Our Society sorely needs more parents like this mother. Instead of the parents who are more concerned with being their children's friends rather than their parents. Turning a blind eye to the crime and violence they know their children are involved in. It's no better for other family members who do the same thing and claim it's because of love. Then want to blame everyone and everything, but themselves when that family member becomes a victim of crime or gets shot/killed while committing more crimes. YougettheSocietyyoudeserve, becauseofthechoicesyoumake. .

NavyGunner
4d ago

Great Job. You STOPPED it Before it Started. It must have been Shock to your Soul but in the Long Run you did the Right thing. You saved yourself and others a lot of Pain and Anguish. Get him some help, Now that there IS time.

Leigh Venaglia
4d ago

I’m sure it was horribly hard to do, but do not doubt for a second that you did the best thing for yourself and son not to mention how many lives you may have saved!

