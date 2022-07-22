Mother says she made the unthinkable choice to turn her own son in after discovering notebook with plans for a school shooting: “It was about a whole school, hundreds of people, hundreds of kids, children”
As the debate continues on whether more or less gun control is needed, there is also a debate about how much responsibility we have to report people we suspect of committing mass murder, especially if that person is your child. This mom called the authorities on her teenage son after she...shreveportmag.com
Comments / 372