There was serious star power on display during Hy-Vee's IndyCar Race Weekend July 23-24, 2022, at the Iowa Speedway. Some of the biggest names in open-wheel racing took to the track in Newton for back-to-back races Saturday and Sunday. Josef Newgarden won Saturday's Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 doubleheader weekend opener on the 7/8-mile short oval and led 148 of the first 236 laps of Sunday's Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, but crashed, making way for Pato O’Ward to win.

NEWTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO