ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire that destroyed a home on North Street overnight. Just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, crews were called out to a reported structure fire, according to the AFD. When they arrived, they found the front of a home well involved in fire and extending into the attic space.

ANDERSON, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO