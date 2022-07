On Louisiana Considered, we learn how New Orleans teenagers can access free RTA cards for a trip to the library. We also learn about a new art exhibit highlighting the environmental crisis in the Gulf South, and hear from the director of the Summer Lyric Theatre’s production of “RENT.” This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

