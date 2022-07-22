ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

1 Arrested, 2 Wanted For Drive-By Shooting Death Of Dog In Central PA (UPDATE)

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Hailey Ann Mia Torres (right), Kaywan Dean Johnson (left), Dajohn Na'Rayn Sanders (center), and the vehicle sought by Chambersburg police. Photo Credit: Chambersburg police

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are still wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting of a dog after one man was arrested, authorities say.

Dajohn Na'Rayn Sanders, 22, of Chambersburg, was arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting at that happened on July 12 in the 350 block of Lincoln Way West on Friday, July 22, police said in an update release.

Sanders has been charged with the four felonies for Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide, Conspiracy - Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injuries or causes injury with extreme indifference, Conspiracy - Aggravated Cruelty to Animals - Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, Conspiracy - Discharge Of A Firearm Into Occupied Structure, and a misdemeanor for Conspiracy - Recklessly Endangering Another Person, court records show.

He has been held in the Franklin County Jail after being denied bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns at 8:30 a.m. on August 2, according to court documents.

Hailey Ann Mia Torres, 21, and Kaywan Dean Johnson, 22, remain at-large and are also wanted on warrants for Criminal Conspiracy Attempted Homicide, Conspiracy Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Conspiracy Discharging Firearm into an Occupied Structure, police say.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned a blue 2006 Infinity SUV drove past a home in that block, and fired multiple rounds— striking two vehicles, a house, and killing a dog, police say— and they continue to search for the vehicle.

One resident was in the home During the shooting but they were unharmed.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, "between the parties involved."

Anyone with information on Torres' location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

Soul Man
2d ago

3 Bullets: 3 Ugly Foreheads. It's fast, cheap, efficient, gives closure to victims and assures these 3 won't add more victims to their portfolio.Jail in not a punishment or a deterrent. It's simply relocation!!! They receive free room and board, free healthcare, free legal counsel and free use of exercise equipment. And, animalistic sex. ALL WITH OUR TAX MONEY!!!

