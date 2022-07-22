ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

January 6th Committee releases audio of Ohio Oath Keepers leader during attack on U.S. Capitol

By Craig Cheatham
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3Dow_0gpcoVK100

WASHINGTON — Outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, protesters at the 'Stop the Steal' rally had just seen President Trump's tweet condemning Vice President Mike Pence for "not having the courage" to block the certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.

Ohio Oath Keepers leader Jessica Watkins is on her walkie-talkie talking with other members of their alleged conspiracy to keep Trump in power, according to a federal indictment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPa1q_0gpcoVK100
Ohioans, Jessica Watkins, Donovan Crowl, and Sandra Parker are charged with conspiracy related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

On Thursday, for the first time, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol presented what members said were real-time audio communications between Watkins and others before and during the attack.

"What percentage of the crowd is going to the Capitol?" an unidentified man asked Watkins.

"100%," Watkins said. "It has spread like wildfire that Pence has betrayed us and everybody's marching on the Capitol. All million of us. It's insane."

Grand jury indictments have charged Watkins and more than a dozen others connected with the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys with seditious conspiracy for allegedly trying to use violence to stop the transfer of presidential power from Trump to Joe Biden.

Watkins and three other Ohioans, Donovan Crowl, and Bennie and Sandra Parker, a married couple from Morrow, are charged with conspiracy and other alleged crimes related to the attack.

Watkins, Crowl and Sandra Parker are charged with entering the Capitol building moments after Trump tweeted that protesters shouldn't harm police.

"We are in the mezzanine," Watkins said on the walkie-talkie channel allegedly used by co-conspirators. "We are in the main dome right now. We are rocking it."

The four Ohioans charged with conspiracy are scheduled to go on trial in February.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jessica Watkins
Person
Mike Pence
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Major effort to help children in need: 'Stuff the bus' school supply drive

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — It’s time to fill the Wonderbus!. The West Chester - Liberty Chamber Alliance is once again helping host a school supply drive for students in need. This year, they’re asking for people to “stuff the bus” with school supplies as well as things like headphones, tissues, hand sanitizer, plastic resealable bags and pencil pouches.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Ohio Oath Keepers#Electoral College#The Select Committee#Ohioans
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy