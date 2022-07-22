ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, GA

Georgia woman dies after falling out of patrol car, GBI says

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

SPARTA, Georgia (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a woman died after falling out of a patrol car.

The incident occurred on July 15, according to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Hickory Grove Church Road. A woman, identified as 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier, was arrested at the home.

While she was being taken to the Sheriff’s Office, Grier fell out of the patrol car, sustaining significant injuries.

On Thursday, July 21, she was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Her body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy, and the case remains under investigation.

