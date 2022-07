Apple is a 2-month-old hound mix. She came in as part of a litter of 10 strays. We believe they are most likely hound/pit mixes. They weigh about 6 pounds and have great personalities. Carter is a 2-month-old domestic medium haired kitten. He is a little shy but warms up quickly. He is part of a litter that came in with their mom Starla, who is as precious as they are. Huey is a 1-year-old, 28-pound beagle/lab mix. He is great with other dogs and is the perfect medium sized pup. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov [COURTESY PHOTOS]

DECATUR, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO