Lumberton, NC

Lumberton police investigate after woman shot while driving

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a woman was shot Friday while driving in what police believe is an “ongoing dispute,” according to a news release.

Police were called at 4:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Caton Road and found a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the arm, according to the release.

The woman was traveling west on Caton Road when someone in another car pulled up next to her and began shooting into her car, according to the release. The woman’s vehicle went off the right side of the road and stopped.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3845.

