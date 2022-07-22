ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Levitt offers educational concert for kids

By Jazzmine Jackson
KELOLAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Levitt at the Falls concert series is a perfect family...

www.keloland.com

KELOLAND TV

Artist brings mural with meaning to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brian Boner is an artist. Growing up in the Black Hills, he has been painting and drawing since 11 years old. Recently, he brought his talents to a specific wall along E 10th Street, east of downtown Sioux Falls. The wall in question is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Obscure offering special beer to celebrate ADA anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls brewery has a special beer on tap for a special reason. Obscure Brewing Company’s “Accessibly Orange” ale celebrates the anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act. It was signed into law on this day in 1990. Owner Don...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls Couple Ties The Knot At A Unique Venue

Weddings are always an exciting time for families, friends, and of course the happy couple. No matter where any couple decides to tie the knot, the whole day is about two people who are committing to each other. One Sioux Falls couple not only shared their special day with their...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
KELOLAND TV

Across the Table with Catherine Dekkenga

Those of us who work here at KELO know just how special this place is. Every day is a new adventure…and the coworkers here – they’re pretty awesome. But even though she calls one of KELO-TV’s founding members, Joe Floyd, a member of her family, Catherine Dekkenga chose to follow after a different family member when it came time to choosing a career.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$1.2 million donated to Kirby Science Discovery Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion received its largest single donation today in its history. The estate of former Sioux Falls resident Patricia Knutson donated more than $1.2 million to the Kirby Science Discovery Center. The gift was stipulated in Knutson’s will, according to Pavilion officials. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

DQ prepares for a short-staffed Miracle Treat Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now hiring signs can be found in just about every fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls; many are making day-to-day operations work with fewer staff than usual. But in tonight’s Your Money Matters, how the staffing shortage is impacting local Dairy Queens as they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The Banquet preparing for Project SOS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Banquet in Sioux Falls is gearing up for its annual Project SOS school supply drive and backpack giveaway. They plan to distribute backpacks between August 2-18. Last year, they gave out over 4,600 bags and this year they’re hoping for even more.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Louisiana Creole#The Falls#The Lawn
KELOLAND TV

‘NU2U’ Thrift Store gives back to Sioux Falls Christian School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With rising costs at many stores, people are looking for ways to ease the pain at the register. This may include shopping at thrift stores. One that has been open in Sioux Falls for 18 years is helping not only with that, but all the money made is going back to a local Christian school.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Butterfly House & Aquarium’s ‘spinning’ stingray died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Butterfly House & Aquarium announced its southern stingray, known to have an unusual spinning behavior passed away. Representatives of the company said the stingray, MJ, came to the Sioux Falls facility ten years ago and after a few years of arriving, he began displaying his unique swimming routine, spinning around the tank. Experts say this behavior would have made him easy prey in the wild.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Weather radio out; adoption in SD; SDDOT survey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Community members raised $300,000 so Empower Sioux Falls could acquire Fair Market and start the “grocery initiative.”. Soybean and sunflower...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mega Millions selling lots of tickets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The odds of winning are small, but that isn’t stopping people from dreaming. There’s been a run on Mega Millions lottery tickets. “Ten of the lottery tickets,” said customer Hayley Johnson. Hayley Johnson is buying Mega Millions tickets today because the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do With Kids in Sioux Falls

When visiting Sioux Falls, South Dakota, you’ll be amazed by the natural beauty of the city. Explore Falls Park, where the Big Sioux River tumbles over a series of rock faces. You’ll also see the ruins of a 19th-century queen bee mill. You’ll also want to check out the Pettigrew Home & Museum, which contains the artifacts collected by Senator Richard F. Pettigrew. And don’t forget to visit the Old Courthouse Museum, which contains local history exhibits. You’ll also want to visit Sertoma Park, where there’s an aquarium and butterfly house.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Furry therapists bring smiles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many, being in the hospital means being away from your friends, your family and even your pets. But a local group of dedicated volunteers and their four-legged companions are working to fill that void. Patients at Sanford Hospital see a lot of doctors...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ice cream business leads to sweet success for 14-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A young South Dakota entrepreneur is finding sweet success with his ice cream business. We first met Noah Felderman when he was 12 years old, selling SDSU ice cream out of the back of an ATV. His mom was sort of a silent partner...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Clean out the attic, the Toy Scout is coming to town!

How many of your old toys have you saved from when you were a kid? Maybe you didn’t manage to save any toys, so you’ve been on the hunt for an original Furby, a Cabbage Patch doll, or a Superman PEZ dispenser for decades. Well, hunt no longer...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A Downtown Progressive shopping experience with TH Grey

You know that little thrill you get when you find the perfect thing you were looking for when you go shopping? Well, what if we told you there’s an opportunity to do that, and enjoy a glass of bubbly while you snack on an appetizer. Then you move on to a glass of rose’ and some great boutique shopping…followed by a great wine and meal pairing. This is not just a fantasy, it’s reality if you’re among the lucky people to snatch up a ticket or two to the Downtown Progressive happening this Thursday. Want to know more? You ask and we deliver.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Empower Sioux Falls acquires Fair Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A discount grocery store in Sioux Falls has officially been acquired by Empower Sioux Falls Monday. Kristin Johnson started Fair Market in March of 2021 and it quickly outgrew its first location and into a storefront at 10th and Sycamore. It will now expand to more areas of town under new ownership.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters, July 24th

PIPESTONE, MN (KELO) — Arts Under the Stars features the night sounds of nature and music at Hiawatha Pageant Park in Pipestone, MN. Local youth, fresh from Broadway camp, will share the stage with adult performers. The gates open at 8 p.m. The performance starts at dusk. Tickets are $10, $5 for children. Bring your own lawn chairs and bug spray.
PIPESTONE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Local business expands east of downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past several years, commuters passing along East 10th Street into downtown Sioux Falls have watched the gradual decline of 121 S Franklin Ave, a long, narrow building pressed up alongside the viaduct as it rises to cross industrial parks and the Big Sioux River.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

