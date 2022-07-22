Levitt offers educational concert for kids

You know that little thrill you get when you find the perfect thing you were looking for when you go shopping? Well, what if we told you there’s an opportunity to do that, and enjoy a glass of bubbly while you snack on an appetizer. Then you move on to a glass of rose’ and some great boutique shopping…followed by a great wine and meal pairing. This is not just a fantasy, it’s reality if you’re among the lucky people to snatch up a ticket or two to the Downtown Progressive happening this Thursday. Want to know more? You ask and we deliver.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO