ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Here are some movie reviews for a hot summer day

By Bob Mondello
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

NPR's Bob Mondello reviews movies that will help you chill out on a hot...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Music Moment: Cuco

When we first met the singer-songwriter Cuco back in 2018, he was still a teenager, and his career was just getting started. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) CUCO: I feel like I'm watching myself take off, but my brain is, like, still on the ground. This all happened so quick. Like, I didn't even have time to become, like, a diva.
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

Joni Mitchell returns to Newport Folk Festival

If good things come to those who wait, then the payoff on a more than 50-year wait between sets at the Newport Folk Festival was bound to be spectacular. The last time this artist took the Newport stage was 1969. Heck, her last full concert anywhere was in the year 2000. So yesterday, when folk star Brandi Carlile introduced folk legend Joni Mitchell, people went kind of nuts.
ENTERTAINMENT
Connecticut Public

Actor Paul Sorvino, star of 'Goodfellas,' and 'Law & Order,' dies at 83

This morning, people are remembering actor Paul Sorvino. He died yesterday at 83 years old. Sorvino was featured in an array of movies and TV shows - Warren Beatty's "Reds," Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet," and several episodes of "Law & Order." But he was best known for his role as Paulie in the 1990 Martin Scorsese movie "Goodfellas." You remember that one scene where they're in prison making dinner? Sorvino's character slices up garlic using a razor blade. NPR's Andrew Limbong has this appreciation.
TV SHOWS
Connecticut Public

The future of the Earth under climate change is 'Denial'

When you do a quick Google search to see how climate change is expected to affect the Earth in, let's say, 30 years, the results are bleak. A new novel, "Denial," offers a vision of a possible near future amid higher temperatures and constant drought, one in which humanity just carries on. Everyone is driving electric vehicles, many have quit eating meat, and fossil fuel company CEOs are prosecuted for their harm to the Earth. And in this future, a middle-aged journalist is in Mexico tracking a CEO who escaped authorities to enjoy his life on the lam. "Denial" is written by Jon Raymond, who joins us now. Welcome.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Connecticut Public

What makes a death scene 'immortal?' A writer explains his favorite fictional deaths

Spoiler alert - in this next conversation, they all die in the end. This is indeed the very point of a new list, the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It comes to us from Slate. The list starts with a Greek classic, winds its way through "Beowulf," Shakespeare and ends with today's books and movies and songs, all kinds of stuff, even video games. So what makes a great death scene?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
Connecticut Public

Encore: Author Ladee Hubbard on love, family and resilience

Ladee Hubbard's collection of short stories, "The Last Suspicious Holdout," takes place in an unnamed Southern majority-Black suburb in the '90s and the early 2000s. It's designed like a diary of sorts for the community, with interconnecting events, people and places as the years tick by. The adults fight for justice and financial security while grieving lost loved ones, as children grow up and become aware of the struggles they'll inherit. And as I started to read the book, it started to feel like something of a diary for me, too, since I related to so many of the people in Hubbard's book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connecticut Public

Remembering trail blazing journalist Tim Giago

Tim Giago, who started some of the first Native American newspapers, including The Lakota Times, died Sunday at 88. He spent decades building a media landscape by and for Native people. Lee Strubinger is SDPB’s Rapid City-based news and political reporter. A former reporter for Fort Lupton Press (CO) and...
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

'Thai Cave Rescue' to premiere Sept. 22 on Netflix

July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has revealed the release date and first details about its highly anticipated limited series Thai Cave Rescue. The streaming service said Tuesday that the six-part series will debut on Sept. 22. Thai Cave Rescue will tell the behind-the-scenes story of the 2018 Tham Luang rescue...
TV SERIES
Connecticut Public

Rhiannon Giddens relaunches the Silkroad Ensemble

A couple of years ago, musician and vocalist Rhiannon Giddens replaced famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma as the artistic director of the Silkroad Ensemble, a shifting collective made up of dozens of musicians from around the world focused on playing music as eclectic as its membership. "We all speak different languages...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Reviews#At The Beginning#Npr
Connecticut Public

Seeing double: Near-identical films that came out at the same time

They are showdowns that didn't need to happen — rival studios staring each other down, refusing to blink. In 1998, Earth-snuffing asteroids got blown up in the nick of time by nuclear warheads, not once but twice, in Armageddon and Deep Impact. That same year, animated insects skittered onto movie screens in Antz and A Bug's Life — and just a year earlier, dueling lava flows erupted in Dante's Peak and Volcano.
MOVIES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy