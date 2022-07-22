ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Faster Horses Festival kick off with added security

By Luke Snyder
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEnSZ_0gpcm5m200

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The annual Faster Horses festival is underway at Michigan International Speedway, and this year, the three-day country music festival will have added security.

“There’s different agencies on site working together. Local, Federal, and state agencies working together to ensure that everybody is safe, and following by the rules,” said Jackson County Sgt. Scott Watson.

This year there is also an added text line. Attendees can text horses to 69050. By texting that number, they can report any suspicious activity or get assistance.

This comes after reports of assaults during past events and multiple deaths last year.

Concert goers like Jacob Mattner says he also noticed a difference when he entered the camp grounds.

“Security checks when we went through this year way different than last year. They went through my whole vehicle and everything. So you know that might be a good thing you know get people through and take the precautions,” said Mattner.

There will also be added staff on the grounds called the AWARE team. They’ll be ready to provide support if needed.

Mattner says he never experienced any issues here and for him it’s about the comradery.

“It’s good you meet new people and you meet friends. It’s a good time.,” said Mattner.

The AWARE team will be wearing purple shirts that say here to help, and the festival will run until Sunday evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WSYM FOX 47

July's 3 Degree Guarantee: Jackson County 4-H

JACKSON, Mich. — For the month of July, FOX 47’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient is the Jackson County 4-H. As they gear up for the Jackson County Fair, the nonprofit organization took a break from feeding cows and sheep to speak with us about the importance of what they do.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Tri-Fecta weekend brings in thousands of dollars

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Gus Macker alone saw 10,000 people over the weekend making it the biggest year ever. Last year there were only about 7 thousand. Business owners said this event brings lots of customers. “Yesterday was super busy,” said Manager of Junkyard Dog, Amy Carrigan. Every year,...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Jackson County, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Jackson County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Sports
Jackson County, MI
Society
100.7 WITL

Westlund’s Apple Market in Lansing Puts Out Potato Salad Plea on Facebook

A local Lansing grocer has put a plea out for potato salad, and they are totally serious. Here's the backstory: I live in Lansing, and I adore this small grocery store in town called Westlund's Apple Market (shout out to them for celebrating their 100th birthday last year!). They are a beloved staple within the community and their hot, to-go deli section is amazing for a quick lunch or dinner on the fly. So of course I follow them on Facebook. I like to keep up with what they're doing. And their most recent Facebook post really caught my attention.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Music Festival#Nexstar Media Inc
WLNS

CATA to give free rides to voters on August 2

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – CATA will be giving free rides to the polls on Tuesday, August 2, Michigan’s 2022 primary election. To board for free, simply tell the bus driver where you plan on voting. Spec-Tran and Rural Services rides must be scheduled before 5:00 p.m. on Monday,...
LANSING, MI
1077 WRKR

See the Airplane RV Built By A Nashville, Michigan Man

I've seen RV and Semis turned into luxury mobile homes, and I've seen people turn burned out airplane fuselages into luxury stationary homes... but... never a burned out plane fuselage turned into a luxury RV... UNTIL NOW!. Meet Gino Lucci of Nashville, Michigan - a retired US Air Force Member...
NASHVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Whitmer to address gun violence, a Lamborghini lands on a house

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on the drier week ahead while the Southern Midwest faces major flooding. Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to preview Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopping in West Michigan to address gun violence, a big announcement from the Capital Region International Airport, the Detroit Pistons embrace a throwback classic, and more.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 45,000 pounds of steel blocked an exit ramp to US-127 on Tuesday. Authorities said it would take hours to clear the obstruction. Emergency crews were sent to US-127 in the early afternoon Tuesday on reports of an overturned semitruck on the exit ramp. On the scene, emergency responders found the truck was turned on its side, spilling the 45,000 pounds of steel it had been hauling.
LANSING, MI
WTOL 11

Displaced apartment residents get by with community support

ADRIAN, Mich. — On Monday, engineers determined the Riverview Terrace Apartments building was structurally unsound and residents were given just a few hours to pack up and leave. Some residents just grabbed the bare necessities. Resident Dana Mansky said she was given five minutes to go upstairs and grab...
ADRIAN, MI
WLNS

Years later, Lansing woman receives keys to new home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One woman from Lansing has been waiting to get the keys to her own home, and on Saturday, through Habitat for Humanity Capital Region’s Homeownership Program, it finally happened. “An amazing adventure has finally come to a point where I get to celebrate,” said new homeowner Idalia Cassiano. Two years ago, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Safety experts urge motorcycle riders to wear helmets

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Summer is prime time for riding a motorcycle in Michigan, but state safety officials said recent deadly crashes show the importance of always wearing a helmet when you ride. Dr. Brett Reich is an expert in emergency care for Sparrow Hospital. He said he has seen an uptick in serious injuries […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

‘This my winning ticket’ -- Mega Millions jackpot now third largest ever

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mega Millions has drawn a lot of attention from people across Mid-Michigan. The jackpot has jumped up to $830,000,000. It’s the third largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. And one store owner is feeling the rush of customers. He said sales have increased five times since Tuesday morning.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy