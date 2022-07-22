Faster Horses Festival kick off with added security

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The annual Faster Horses festival is underway at Michigan International Speedway, and this year, the three-day country music festival will have added security.

“There’s different agencies on site working together. Local, Federal, and state agencies working together to ensure that everybody is safe, and following by the rules,” said Jackson County Sgt. Scott Watson.

This year there is also an added text line. Attendees can text horses to 69050. By texting that number, they can report any suspicious activity or get assistance.

This comes after reports of assaults during past events and multiple deaths last year.

Concert goers like Jacob Mattner says he also noticed a difference when he entered the camp grounds.

“Security checks when we went through this year way different than last year. They went through my whole vehicle and everything. So you know that might be a good thing you know get people through and take the precautions,” said Mattner.

There will also be added staff on the grounds called the AWARE team. They’ll be ready to provide support if needed.

Mattner says he never experienced any issues here and for him it’s about the comradery.

“It’s good you meet new people and you meet friends. It’s a good time.,” said Mattner.

The AWARE team will be wearing purple shirts that say here to help, and the festival will run until Sunday evening.

