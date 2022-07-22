ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine and Russia agree to a new deal focused on grain shipments

By Joanna Kakissis
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal to allow the export of millions of tons of grain from Black Sea ports that are now blockaded because of the war. The United Nations spent months brokering the deal with help from Turkey, which borders the shipping routes. Ukrainian grain is a major...

www.ctpublic.org

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

