Ukraine and Russia agree to a new deal focused on grain shipments

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner testified Wednesday at her drug trial in Russia that a language interpreter provided during her questioning translated only a fraction of what was said and officials instructed her to sign documents without providing an explanation. Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February. She acknowledged in court earlier this month that she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil when she arrived in Russia but contends she had no criminal intent and the cartridges ended up in her luggage inadvertently. During her testimony, the Phoenix Mercury standout described making a grueling 13-hour flight to Moscow from Arizona while recovering from COVID-19. Griner said she still does know how the cannabis oil for which she had a doctor’s recommendation ended up in her bag but explained she had packed in haste while under great stress. She recalled how her luggage was checked upon her Feb. 17 arrival in Moscow and getting pulled aside after inspectors found the cartridges.

BASKETBALL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO