This year, high inflation will also impact homeowners in Florida
4 days ago
DORAL, FL – High inflation this year will bring an increase in the cap for home valuations in tax notices to be sent home in August that up until recently meant a limit of 2% or less. However, now that inflation hit 7% by the end of 2021,...
TALLAHASSEE – CBS4 has learned a ratings agency's plan to downgrade 27 of the 40 Florida-based property insurance companies has been delayed. It's a move that could leave millions of homeowners statewide paying more, even leaving some scrambling to find a new insurer."Very dramatically impact the market down here, the real estate market, the housing market, everything," said Alex Ray, Director of Marketing and Sales for John Galt Insurance."It's kind of nightmare, quite frankly," added Parkland resident Gordon Light.He's lived in Parkland for nearly three decades. Recently, two different insurance companies dropped him in the past year, including state-run Citizens."All...
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s almost been one month since new state legislation went into effect from a special session to address problems plaguing Florida’s property insurance industry, but now, insurance agents are seeing some companies change policies to get around the new regulations. For example, new laws...
FORT LAUDERDALE – Four weeks from today, Broward County homeowners will be asked whether to approve a referendum that would increase their taxes.That money would go to schools, specifically for security and salary supplements for teachers and others."Just living day to day in this district is becoming increasingly difficult," said South Plantation High teacher Carolyn Flanagan. She earns about $4,000 more a year thanks to a referendum that supplements her teaching salary. Without it, she says she may have to leave. "Some of us are really looking at having to leave our homes, leaving our friends, leaving everything we know...
Options continue to diminish in Florida for those hoping to insure their property through a private company. Bankers Insurance Group, based out of St. Petersburg, announced Monday it is pulling out of Florida's home insurance market because they say state lawmakers didn't do enough during the home insurance special session to combat fraud and litigation.
It could become an unpleasant choice for many South Florida condominium owners, ahead of a new state building inspection law driven by last year’s catastrophic collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. By the time Florida’s updated condo safety law goes into effect in 2025, many owners...
17 Florida homeowner insurance companies may lose their A-rating, according to the state. The reason for that is the state and the company that rates insurance companies are at odds. WINK News tells how you’ll get caught in the middle if you have a mortgage. If you have a...
Florida will send a one-time $450 payment to tens of thousands of families in the coming days, the result of a state program intended to help families struggling with inflation -- especially those who foster and adopt children. Notifications about the payout went out to close to 60,000 families this...
In years past, Florida commonly ranked highly in lists of the best states for retirees, often taking the top spot. Florida's weather and relatively low cost of living were often a factor in these rankings.
A Florida real estate agent recently went viral for sharing a rather detailed rejection email his client received after applying to an apartment rental in Miami. It all began when the potential tenant found a place that was posted by the landlord on Zillow. It was not published through the Multiple Listing Service or the MLS, so that person went on his own to meet the realtor and see his possible new home.
Some Senior Citizens and individuals with no children are struggling to pay their bills, and Florida Government left them out of the $450 Stimulus Check. Recently I wrote an article talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using the same money he said that is causing a record high inflation to gifted Floridians a $450 stimulus check for each child. Since then, hundreds of Florida Residents expressed their need for financial assistance to pay their bills. Some senior citizens who receive disability and SSI have been left out of the getting stimulus payments. While individuals with no children feel Governor Ron DeSantis is discriminating against them and they added everyone should get a stimulus check.
DAVIE, Fla. – It seems every political season is more tense than the last. Campaign signs are everywhere, and some people go too far when seeing signs for politicians and candidates they don’t agree with. “She knew we had cameras because the light turned on,” remembered Angel Ortiz....
Few other cities in the United States can match the beautiful beaches, rich culture, and year-round pleasant weather of Miami. Because of all of these outstanding attractions, millions of people travel to the city to experience its delights firsthand, and many more migrate to enjoy the city on a more permanent basis. If you are one of the people who plan to settle here and call it a permanent home whether for a year or two or for the rest of your life, this article is for you.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A ratings agency has plans to downgrade more than two dozen Florida-based property insurance companies in a move that could cost more money for homeowners with loans. The ratings firm Demotech plans to downgrade the 27 insurers from an “A" rating to ratings of either...
In the Broward School Board elections, a multimillionaire’s campaign chest is brimming with almost $122,000. An 18-year-old candidate — backed by an experienced consultant — has raised more than $19,000. And two School Board hopefuls promoting parental rights, an issue championed by conservatives across the country, have...
Cellphone data is giving emergency planners new insight into what happens when a major storm threatens Florida. Researchers at the University of Central Florida tracked thousands of devices in the days surrounding hurricanes Matthew, Irma and Michael. They found on average only about one in four evacuated, meaning the majority...
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Raw chicken stored in plastic bags and roaches crawling near food were some of the violations that shut down four restaurants in South Florida. Galuppi’s on the Green in Pompano Beach, Griot Caribbean Take Out in West Palm Beach, Antojo Latino in Royal Palm Beach and Krave Lounge in Sunrise were among the restaurants shut down last week.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County school district officials held a news conference Tuesday in a push to get a new property tax referendum approved by voters in August’s primary election. The proposed one mill increase has been dubbed the “Secure the Next Generation” renewal. It would replace...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. News, a site known for ranking everything from hospitals to schools, has updated its list for best hospitals across the country. The site also ranked the top hospitals in each state and, when it comes to Florida, some Tampa Bay area health centers made it into the rankings for best in the Sunshine State.
