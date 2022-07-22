ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Elkhart Farmers Market hosting Kids Day

By Will Conybeare
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Farmers Market will host Kids Day on Saturday at Kardzhali Park. There will be a variety of activities for kids...

abc57.com

WNDU

New bouldering facility opens in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of climbing, there’s a new place in Goshen you may want to check out. Warehouse Climbing Co. opened its doors in May. The facility offers bouldering, which is climbing without a harness or rope. There’s a thick foam mat below to protect climbers if they fall.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Unity Gardens' West Side BBQ

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- You typically don't hear the words "barbeque" and "garden" in the same sentence but Sunday's event blended the two together to shed light on a healthy, local resource in South Bend as well as support culinary professionals in our area. "We're literally growing new chefs and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Summer Restaurant Weeks kick off in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can support local restaurants and get some good deals at the same time. Downtown South Bend’s Summer Restaurant Weeks kicked off on Monday. Through August 7, 22 restaurants are participating with special menus featuring different deals. Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Renaissance Festival coming to St. Joseph County Fairgrounds

The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend. After two years, the Renaissance Festival is back at the new location, with unique vendors and Jousting. Organizers say that discounts for the event are offered, if attendees bring non-perishable food. For every item brought...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Justin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Blood drive to be held in memory of late nursing student

WINAMAC, Ind. -- The American Red Cross is partnering with the Knights of Columbus to host a blood drive in honor of Haley Fox, a nursing student who passed away in 2021 from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The second annual blood drive in her honor will be hosted at the Knights...
WINAMAC, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Vouchers For School Shoes

The Salvation Army will distribute vouchers for school shoes for families in need on Aug. 3. Applications will be taken for vouchers at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Applicants must have an ID, proof of address and proof of children enrolled in school (K-12) in Kosciusko County. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is supporting the shoe vouchers through its annual Fruit & Nut Sale, and Shoe Sensation in Warsaw has been collecting socks and backpacks throughout the year. There are vouchers for 150 students, but donations will be accepted to provide for more students. Financial gifts may be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1257, Warsaw, IN 46581 and put “School Shoes” in the memo line. For more information, go to Facebook: Warsaw Salvation Army. Pictured are Envoy Ken Locke, Salvation Army, and Courtney Howard, manager of Shoe Sensation.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Addiction awareness rally being held at Kosciusko County Courthouse

WARSAW, Ind. -- A rally being held to raise awareness about addiction will be taking place at the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Friday. Walking in Awareness and Recovery, a local addiction awareness group, will be at the courthouse in Warsaw from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the aim of drawing attention to addiction and help those affected by it.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Grand Design RV makes room for Toys for Tots

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It was Christmas in July thanks to a partnership between Grand Design RV, Marine Corps Reserve and the Elkhart Toys for Tots Campaign. On July 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the public was invited to brings toys to the Grand Design RV Customer Support Center.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

‘100 Women Who Care’ donates $10,000 for Rio’s Rainbow

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - 100 Women Who Care of Elkhart has chosen Rio’s Rainbow as the recipient of this quarter’s donation. Rio’s Rainbow will use this donation as financial support for counseling in Elkhart schools to prevent bullying and draw the community closer together. “100 Women Who...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department National Night Out scheduled for August 2

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department's 2022 National Night Out is set for August 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Elkhart residents are invited to Central Park to enjoy free food, family fun, a K9 demonstration, and more during National Night Out. The following businesses are sponsors and participants...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Textbook prices set for Bremen Public Schools

BEREMEN, Ind. -- The Bremen Public School Board has set the prices for textbook rental fees. Prices for kindergarten through eighth graders at Bremen Public Schools ranges from $127 to $153 per student. Textbook prices for high school students will vary by class. Questions can be directed to the Bremen...
BREMEN, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County 4-H Fair sees high attendance for opening weekend

As Indiana lawmakers are considering a near total ban on abortion during a special session that kicked off on Monday, they are also considering a bill that aims to help with inflation. Police found a 25-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. Accidental shooting kills South...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
idesignarch.com

Contemporary Barn House Conversion With Rustic Interiors

A 19th century barn in Niles, Michigan near South Bend, Indiana was converted into a contemporary style home with an indoor lap pool. The original character of the barn was preserved while the exterior has been highly modernized. Designed by Northworks Architects, the spacious interior is decorated with a contemporary...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Holy Cross College to welcome new president

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Holy Cross College will officially welcome the school's new president, Dr. Marco Clark, during a press conference on August 10. The conference will be held at 10 a.m. in the Holy Cross College Vincent Atrium. Following the conference, a meet-and-greet will be held with refreshments so...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for July 25 - August 2

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

