What to Expect from Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love Telethon

 4 days ago
“Shake Your Love” singer Debbie Gibson is joining Project Angel Food for their Lead with Love 3 telethon!

Gibson recently told “Extra” that Oprah Winfrey, Richard Gere, Eric McCormack, and Taylor Dane will be participating in the telethon.

Debbie will be performing her new song “Cheers.”

Of the significance of the song, she recently told KTLA, “It’s really about celebrating life’s simple moments and lifting people up. I’m really, really honored that my song will get to speak to everybody for this unbelievable cause.”

Gibson also discussed the importance of giving back to the community, saying, “Having dealt with my own health issues, nobody with their own health issues wants to think about finances or support. Just getting that nurturing and knowing that your community’s looking out for you, in my opinion, is everything.”

Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love 3, presented by City National Bank, airs live on KTLA 5 on Saturday, July 23.

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

