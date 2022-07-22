Ways to Enjoy Summer in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Complete with a hidden speakeasy, a new immersive bar experience has opened on the Las Vegas Strip. According to organizers, the Cabinet of Curiosities and the hidden speakeasy - The Lock - “are a curated collection designed to spark curiosity and bring exceptional libations of yesteryear.”
The Las Vegas Strip is known for hosting superstar headliners for long-term performance residencies that draw thousands of visitors to Sin City. While the city was well-known back in the 1960s for hosting Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack at the Sands Hotel and Casino on the Strip and Elvis Presley at the International Hotel, the Strip has become even more popular with its residencies in recent years.
If you haven’t had Korean barbecue, we’re here to change your life. What exactly is Korean barbecue you may ask? Let us tell you. It’s decadent, filling and packed with delicious side dishes called banchan. Korean barbecue is essentially a collective experience, according to SeriousEats.com. It requires...
U2 reportedly will be the first group to fill a residency slot at the new MSG Sphere venue at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Billboard reports the Rock band will have a residency at the new, $1.8 billion venue that will span across several months with no consecutive show dates.
Looking for a Vegas hotel with the best view? Then, look no further. Here are a few options. I personally enjoy the view from VooDoo Nightclub, 107 SkyLounge, and SkyBar, but if you’re not sure where to go, here are some tips for the best views in Vegas. These five hotels offer the best views, but which one has the best view?
The Home in Las Vegas, a spectacular estate with the vibe and design featuring new luxurious and modern finishes throughout, and a stunning backyard is now available for sale. This home located at 9116 Hickam Ave, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Napoli (Phone: 702-768-3334) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive entrance. (Photo Courtesy of Tivoli Village) Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, invites guests to enjoy Movie Date Nights at The Piazza in partnership with Mix 94.1 this summer. With an array of gourmet eateries and world-renowned restaurants, attendees are invited to book an early dinner reservation prior to showtime and complete date night enjoying an action-packed film at the open-air Piazza. Guests are also encouraged to arrive early and bring blankets or folding chairs for seating.
Thai cuisine is known for its spicy and aromatic dishes. Most of these are easy to do, that is why everyone enjoys them. Thai cuisine is only a walk or drives away, whether in a different part of the world. Hence, this blog will list the 15 best Thai restaurants...
BIG BOYS TOYS, THE WORLD’S PREMIER INNOVATION & LUXURY LIFESTYLE EXHIBITION, RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS OCT. 14th – 16th. Three-day innovation & luxury lifestyle convention returns to Las Vegas to showcase one-of-a-kind products including flying vehicles, multi-million dollar luxury trucks, luxury furniture, exquisite art and more. Friday, Oct....
Breakfast, as connoisseurs say, is hands down the most important meal of the day. In Las Vegas, you’ll find a plethora of fantastic places to let you recuperate from the previous night or start the day on a positive note. Surprisingly, some of these spots even serve breakfast 24...
How the monorail grew from the short, MGM Grand-Bally’s line to its 3.9-mile line today. A Las Vegas Monorail car arrives in the Convention Center station on Sept. 7, 2008. The monorail system stops at seven locations along the strip and gets riders from one end of the strip to the other...
The home at 5198 Scenic Ridge Drive features an ultra-contemporary design. Perched on an elevated site in Spanish Hills, the one-of-a-kind property showcases iconic, panoramic views of the entire Las Vegas Valley. “This property has one of the best views in Las Vegas,” said Jim Ross, owner and founder of...
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) - Get Red Rock Resorts Inc. Report operates a unique business model where it caters to locals while also being tourist-friendly. The brand lacks the scale of the biggest Las Vegas Strip players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, but its smaller scale gives it an intimate connection to customers its bigger rivals can't easily duplicate.
Las Vegas(KLAS)-National sandwich month is approaching, but it’s never too early to start celebrating. Especially when you have the list of the best sandwiches in Las Vegas. Al Mansini is the creator of, “Neon Feast” and the curator of this delicious list.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of the Bellagio Conservatory can now enjoy the iconic attraction from a whole new perspective. MGM Resorts on Tuesday announced the debut of the “Garden Table,” a dining experience that allows guests to dine at tables set up within the stunning floral masterpiece.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While Lake Mead’s water levels are currently the lowest it has ever been, less than 40 years ago, the lake was overflowing into the spillways at Hoover Dam. Photos from the UNLV Libraries Special Collections & Archives shows the water overflow from the Arizona...
I recently posted an article about a study that ranks Las Vegas as the #1 city in the U.S.A. for hosting pool parties. The study was based on factors like climate, the price of party essentials like food, soda, water and beer, number of houses with pools, size of homes, size of lawns, and other various metrics.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Locals and tourists have shown concern about Lake Las Vegas and its diminishing water levels. Many businesses in the area of The Village at Lake Las Vegas already struggle to stay open. Tourists Shemeka Bogan and Rebecca Bennett said a trendy eatery near Lake Las Vegas caught their eye on social […]
