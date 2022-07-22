ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ways to Enjoy Summer in Las Vegas

Extra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, big-name performers are hitting Las Vegas!. Katy Perry, Duran Duran...

extratv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Unique New Las Vegas Strip Venue Will Open With a Huge Band

The Las Vegas Strip is known for hosting superstar headliners for long-term performance residencies that draw thousands of visitors to Sin City. While the city was well-known back in the 1960s for hosting Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack at the Sands Hotel and Casino on the Strip and Elvis Presley at the International Hotel, the Strip has become even more popular with its residencies in recent years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Best Spots For All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue In Las Vegas

If you haven’t had Korean barbecue, we’re here to change your life. What exactly is Korean barbecue you may ask? Let us tell you. It’s decadent, filling and packed with delicious side dishes called banchan. Korean barbecue is essentially a collective experience, according to SeriousEats.com. It requires...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy on News 3

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — He's one of the most successful comedians in the entertainment industry and will be just a short drive away this weekend. Check out our interview with Jeff Foxworthy above.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

Best View in Vegas – Five Things to Do in Las Vegas

Looking for a Vegas hotel with the best view? Then, look no further. Here are a few options. I personally enjoy the view from VooDoo Nightclub, 107 SkyLounge, and SkyBar, but if you’re not sure where to go, here are some tips for the best views in Vegas. These five hotels offer the best views, but which one has the best view?
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $5,500,000 Sprawling Single Story Home in Las Vegas has Everything You Need for Living and Entertaining

The Home in Las Vegas, a spectacular estate with the vibe and design featuring new luxurious and modern finishes throughout, and a stunning backyard is now available for sale. This home located at 9116 Hickam Ave, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Napoli (Phone: 702-768-3334) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces Movie Date Nights at The Piazza This Summer

Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive entrance. (Photo Courtesy of Tivoli Village) Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, invites guests to enjoy Movie Date Nights at The Piazza in partnership with Mix 94.1 this summer. With an array of gourmet eateries and world-renowned restaurants, attendees are invited to book an early dinner reservation prior to showtime and complete date night enjoying an action-packed film at the open-air Piazza. Guests are also encouraged to arrive early and bring blankets or folding chairs for seating.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katy Perry
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Thai Restaurants in Las Vegas, NV

Thai cuisine is known for its spicy and aromatic dishes. Most of these are easy to do, that is why everyone enjoys them. Thai cuisine is only a walk or drives away, whether in a different part of the world. Hence, this blog will list the 15 best Thai restaurants...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Big Boys Toys, the world’s premier innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition, returns to Las Vegas Oct. 14th – 16th

BIG BOYS TOYS, THE WORLD’S PREMIER INNOVATION & LUXURY LIFESTYLE EXHIBITION, RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS OCT. 14th – 16th. Three-day innovation & luxury lifestyle convention returns to Las Vegas to showcase one-of-a-kind products including flying vehicles, multi-million dollar luxury trucks, luxury furniture, exquisite art and more. Friday, Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Las Vegas, NV — 50 Top Places!

Breakfast, as connoisseurs say, is hands down the most important meal of the day. In Las Vegas, you’ll find a plethora of fantastic places to let you recuperate from the previous night or start the day on a positive note. Surprisingly, some of these spots even serve breakfast 24...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dailyadvent.com

The Las Vegas Monorail, from the ’90s to today — PHOTOS

How the monorail grew from the short, MGM Grand-Bally’s line to its 3.9-mile line today. A Las Vegas Monorail car arrives in the Convention Center station on Sept. 7, 2008. The monorail system stops at seven locations along the strip and gets riders from one end of the strip to the other...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#United States#Red Hot Chili Peppers
businesspress.vegas

$8.9M Spanish Hills mansion offers ‘one of the best views in Las Vegas’

The home at 5198 Scenic Ridge Drive features an ultra-contemporary design. Perched on an elevated site in Spanish Hills, the one-of-a-kind property showcases iconic, panoramic views of the entire Las Vegas Valley. “This property has one of the best views in Las Vegas,” said Jim Ross, owner and founder of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Red Rock Casino Brings Las Vegas Strip-Like Luxury Off the Strip

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) - Get Red Rock Resorts Inc. Report operates a unique business model where it caters to locals while also being tourist-friendly. The brand lacks the scale of the biggest Las Vegas Strip players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, but its smaller scale gives it an intimate connection to customers its bigger rivals can't easily duplicate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Munching Towards Natl. Sandwich Day

Las Vegas(KLAS)-National sandwich month is approaching, but it’s never too early to start celebrating. Especially when you have the list of the best sandwiches in Las Vegas. Al Mansini is the creator of, “Neon Feast” and the curator of this delicious list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Fox5 KVVU

Photos show historic overflow at Hoover Dam in August 1983

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While Lake Mead’s water levels are currently the lowest it has ever been, less than 40 years ago, the lake was overflowing into the spillways at Hoover Dam. Photos from the UNLV Libraries Special Collections & Archives shows the water overflow from the Arizona...
SCIENCE
963kklz.com

Let’s Go Swimming In Las Vegas

I recently posted an article about a study that ranks Las Vegas as the #1 city in the U.S.A. for hosting pool parties. The study was based on factors like climate, the price of party essentials like food, soda, water and beer, number of houses with pools, size of homes, size of lawns, and other various metrics.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy