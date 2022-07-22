CCSD students show progress in state Milestones tests

Students in the Cherokee County School District taking the Milestones tests this year made gains over last year, testing results released by the state Department of Education Friday show.

While the district showed gains over last year, like the state overall, CCSD scores hadn’t yet reached pre-pandemic levels in most assessments.

CCSD students who earned scores in the “proficient” or “distinguished” categories, which according to the state show the students are prepared for the next grade level, increased in 15 of 21 assessments across all grades. Gains include a 16.5-point increase in U.S. History, a 15-point increase in American Literature & Composition and a 10-point increase in Algebra.

Milestones scores for Cherokee County School District remained above state averages, for the seventh year in a row.

Among third graders, the percentage of CCSD students who scored proficient to distinguished increased to 57.2% for math, up from 54.4% last year, and 46.4% for English Language Arts, up from 45.9%.

For fifth grade, the percentage of CCSD students achieving proficient to distinguished scores increased to 57% for math, up from 51.5%, 53.4% for English Language Arts, up from 47.1%, and 50.5% for science, up from 45.9%.

The percentage of CCSD eighth graders achieving proficient to distinguished scores increased to 50% for math, up from 42.6% last year, and 48.2% for social studies, up from 43.3%. Eighth graders scoring proficient to distinguished decreased in English Language Arts, to 46.1% from 50% last year; and in science to 35%, down from 42.7%, though in both of these subjects CCSD remained above the state average (40.5% for eighth grade English Language Arts, 28.9% for eighth grade science).

For high school credit courses, the percentage of CCSD students scoring proficient to distinguished increased to 60.2% for U.S. History, up from 43.7%, 59.4% for biology, up from 54.6%, 56.3% for American Literature and Composition, up from 41.1%, and 47.7% for Algebra I, up from 38%.

“We’re proud of our students and teachers and staff for rising to the challenges of the past year and exceeding expectations,” Superintendent Brian Hightower said. “We invested the majority of our federal pandemic relief funds into employing 125 additional teachers last year, above and beyond enrollment growth, to keep class sizes low and support struggling learners. We are making the same investment into 125 additional teachers for this coming school year, and we look forward to seeing our students’ learning continue to improve.”

Students in third through eighth grade take Milestones End of Grade tests in core subjects, and students in certain high school courses (including eighth graders taking these courses for high school credit) take Milestones End of Course exams.

Statewide, student scores improved on 17 of the 21 assessments, compared to the previous year.

“Georgia’s teachers, students, and the rest of our public education family have worked hard to get learning back on track following the disruption of the pandemic,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “From offering expanded summer and afterschool programs to the efforts of dedicated academic recovery specialists, the state, districts, and local schools have been laser-focused on addressing the impact of lost learning opportunities. These results show those efforts are paying off and students’ academic achievement has returned to the upward trajectory it was on prior to COVID-19.”

Despite gains made over last year, this year’s state results show that a significant number of Georgia children are reading below grade level.

In the third grade, 36% of students are reading below grade level. Back in 2019 before the pandemic, 27% of students were reading below grade level. Among sixth graders, 45% are reading below grade level, up from 39% of sixth graders in 2019. In the eighth grade, 30% of students are reading below grade level, with 70% at or above grade level.

In terms of high school, only one Milestones test — the American Literature exam — measures reading. Thirty-one percent of students who took the class are reading below grade level, and 69% are at or above grade level.

The Georgia Department of Education warned against making year-over-year comparisons, because of the ways schools continued to be affected by the pandemic in the last academic year.

Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.