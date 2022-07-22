ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson woman celebrates 104th birthday

By Michelle Kaufman
 4 days ago
ANDERSON — An Anderson woman and her community celebrated a big milestone Friday.

Helen "Louise" Harrold turned 104-years-old on July 17. On Friday, her family and staff at Bethany Pointe Health Campus, where she lives, celebrated her with a pink flamingo themed birthday party.

"She joins in on every activity that we do throughout the day, and she still walks on her own. She is really reliable. She takes care of herself and we just we can't say enough good things about her. She's a joy on our campus," Wendi Goens, life enrichment director at Bethany Pointe, told WRTV.

Harrold says she's lived a long life and enjoyed every bit of it. That life has taken her to many countries.

"I had a son that was in the mechanic in the Air Force and while he was still alive, he took us with him everywhere we went. So we've been all over the world," Harrold said.

Goens says they strive to celebrate big and small moments in the lives of their residents.

"Louise's birthday was something we wanted to make happen to create an epic moment for such a very worthy lady," Goens said.

Helen Louise Harrold

