Red Scare set to play on home court at UD Arena for first time in TBT

By Joey DeBerardino
 4 days ago
Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – Red Scare, the University of Dayton men’s hoops alumni team, is opening regional play of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) on their home court at UD Arena for the first time.

The No. 3 seed former Flyers squad will take on sixth-seeded Cititeam in the first round of the Dayton Regional on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The team is back in the $1 million winner-take-all TBT for the 4th consecutive year after their debut appearance in 2019.

In each of the last three seasons, Red Scare has failed to advance to the quarterfinal round. Last summer the Flyers came up one game short of playing at UD Arena.

Players from the 2014-2020 UD graduating classes make up the 11-player roster and are led by former walk-ons Jeremiah Bonsu and Joey Gruden. Gruden will serve as the team’s head coach for the fourth straight summer.

