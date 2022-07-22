ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds pen complaints to FCC over lack of cell service in Golden Gate Estates

By Ryan Arbogast
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — For years, cell phone service in the rural communities of Golden Gate Estates has been an issue for residents.

“I have a lot more fear. Imagine you are home, you have South Florida thunderstorms, power goes out. Wifi goes out. Your phone is basically working because you use Wifi-enabled calling, and basically you don’t have cell phone service. You are in the dark, you can’t reach out, you can’t text, you can’t do anything,” said Tanya Acosta, a Golden Gate Estates resident that has been advocating for change on social media.

Acosta has joined more than 100 residents of the 34120 zip code to put pen to paper, filing formal complaints with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

“We’re doing this because we need change, and we haven’t seen it yet,” said Acosta.

If you would like to add a complaint to the list, you can at this link.

You can also find a list of current complaints here.

“This sort of thing hurts everyone … We struggle as a business to make calls, get calls, everything … and if the Wifi goes out, its over,” said Kayla Morales, of Moravelas Pizza in Golden Gate Estates.

Morales said sometimes the dead spots make it nearly impossible for the Pizza shop to take orders.

“I hope as the community here grows, and it’s growing, we find a solution to this,” said Morales.

At the local government level – it seems as if there’s a line to how much they can actually do.

“We are actively doing all we can to find a solution, we know this is a problem,” said District 5 County Commissioner Bill McDaniel.

McDaniel adds that his team is actively looking into incentives to encourage development of new cell towers in the Golden Gate Estates area.

“Essentially, we can’t tell a cell company to build a tower. That’s up to them. AT&T, Verizon, they have to step up too,” said McDaniel.

