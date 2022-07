COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Plenty of heat and humidity will continue this week. Watch for scattered, afternoon downpours each day as well. MONDAY: Similar to Sunday, Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will range from 102-107°, and a heat advisory is in effect for most of northern and western MS. Several pop-up downpours are possible in the mid to late afternoon as well.

