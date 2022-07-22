BD grad Tippmann on Rimington Watch List

MADISON, Wisc. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Joe Tippmann is one of the best offensive linemen to come through the Summit City in some time, and the rest of the country is taking notice.

The Bishop Dwenger graduate and University of Wisconsin junior has been named to the 2022 Rimington Award Watch List. The Rimington Award is presented to the top center in college football at the end of the season.

The six-foot-six, 317-pound Tippmann was All-Big Ten honorable mention and Academic All-Big Ten last season for the Badgers. He played in 11 games with 10 starts at center last season for an offense that ranked second in the conference in rushing yards per game.

As a senior at Bishop Dwenger, Tippmann led the Saints to the 4A state title and was named Indiana’s positional Mr. Football Award winner at offensive line as the top offensive lineman in the state.

