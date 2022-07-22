ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

BD grad Tippmann on Rimington Watch List

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJiQt_0gpcgfuj00

MADISON, Wisc. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Joe Tippmann is one of the best offensive linemen to come through the Summit City in some time, and the rest of the country is taking notice.

The Bishop Dwenger graduate and University of Wisconsin junior has been named to the 2022 Rimington Award Watch List. The Rimington Award is presented to the top center in college football at the end of the season.

The six-foot-six, 317-pound Tippmann was All-Big Ten honorable mention and Academic All-Big Ten last season for the Badgers. He played in 11 games with 10 starts at center last season for an offense that ranked second in the conference in rushing yards per game.

As a senior at Bishop Dwenger, Tippmann led the Saints to the 4A state title and was named Indiana’s positional Mr. Football Award winner at offensive line as the top offensive lineman in the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Donley, Saint Francis host youth football camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before preparing for the upcoming season, several members of the Saint Francis football team welcomed dozens of kids for the Kevin Donley Youth Football Camp at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. During the day, coaches and current players taught football fundamentals for kids in grades 1-6. Donley, who is about to coach […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Ejah leaving USF Basketball program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The University of Saint Francis men's basketball team will have a big hole to fill in their lineup next season, as Carroll grad Dave Ejah has announced he's leaving the program following three seasons. Ejah posted the news to his Twitter on Monday evening. As...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Madison, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
fortwaynesnbc.com

Linda Jackson inducted into Silver Circle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Linda Jackson was officially inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Central Great Lakes chapter’s Gold & Silver Circle committee on Sunday, July 24 in Cleveland, Ohio. Silver Circle inductees have dedicated at least 25 years of distinguished...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#University Of Wisconsin#American Football#College Sports#Bd#Rimington Watch List#The Rimington Award#Badgers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
indyschild.com

13 Indiana Day Trips Perfect for Late Summer

It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Allen County Fair is back – and even better

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Fair officially kicks off it’s week-long extravaganza Tuesday. Home to Allen County 4-H, the fair is back with fan favorites or it’s 2022 season. It features carnival rides, animal shows, a full food court, live music, and themed nights. Tuesday, there will be a Goat Show starting […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne woman shot by husband dies days later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Fort Wayne woman who was shot by her husband before he killed himself last week has died from her injuries. The Allen County Coroner says 47-year-old Thin Thin Khaing died from multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital early Saturday morning. Authorities say her husband,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 dead in ‘murder/suicide’ in DeKalb County

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were killed in what Indiana State Police called a “murder/suicide” in DeKalb County early Monday. Police were called around 8:40 a.m. to the 800 block of Griswold Court, in the Griswold Estates apartment complex on Auburn’s southeast side, on a report of shots fired.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Northern Indiana RV Plant to Close

GOSHEN, Ind.–One of Indiana’s RV plants is closing in September. Employees at Keystone RV Plant 41 in Goshen got a letter this week stating that the final day of operations will be Sept. 23. The company has offered no public explanation for the closing. But, a worker interviewed...
GOSHEN, IN
WIBC.com

Small Town, Big Happening: Kidnapping in Indiana

HUDSON, Ind.--A man took a beating and was kidnapped Thursday morning, say police in Ashley, which is south of Angola and north of Auburn. When Indiana State Police caught Levi Stetler, of Orland, they say the victim was still in his car. So were weapons used in the victim’s beating....
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy