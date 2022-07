***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was sent by Rose Fry of Mountain View, Wyoming. Rose writes: “What you cannot see are the tents pitched all over with sleeping cyclists tucked away inside. This was the 4th day of the Tour de Wyoming which takes place every year and includes 280+ cyclists. This year ages ranged from 14 yrs of age to 83.”

