Moldova’s prime minister said in an interview that aired Sunday that her nation fears an invasion by Russia in the wake of its invasion of their mutual neighbor Ukraine. “We are worried, of course,” Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.” “This is a risk, it’s a hypothetical scenario for now, but if the military actions move further into the southwestern part of Ukraine and toward Odesa, then of course, we are very worried.”

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO